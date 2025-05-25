My MIL Refused to Feed My Son for Free

My son, 7, and my older son, 13 (from a previous marriage), go to my MIL’s house after school. She now wants to be paid for the food my teen eats. She said, “Your son is a parasite that eats everything!”

On Sunday, I invited the whole family for lunch and decided to teach her a lesson. She lost it when I served her a plate of moldy spaghetti that had bugs in it. Everyone froze—but I was smiling. I told her, “This is to teach you not to call my son a parasite.”

At first, she didn’t say a word. She kept her composure, pretending nothing had happened. I continued chatting with the guests and laughing, but I could sense that my MIL was deeply uncomfortable.

Within an hour, everyone left, and she was in tears. She told me I had no right to humiliate her in front of the entire family over something she said.

Our relationship has been very tense ever since. My husband has taken her side and says I went too far.

Do you think I was wrong?

Denise