My MIL Refused to Feed My Son for Free
Family dynamics can get complicated, especially in blended families, where views on parenting and responsibility may differ. Tensions often rise when step-relatives are treated unequally or money becomes part of the equation. We recently received a letter from a reader whose mother-in-law came to her with a shocking request.
Denise’s letter:
My son, 7, and my older son, 13 (from a previous marriage), go to my MIL’s house after school. She now wants to be paid for the food my teen eats. She said, “Your son is a parasite that eats everything!”
On Sunday, I invited the whole family for lunch and decided to teach her a lesson. She lost it when I served her a plate of moldy spaghetti that had bugs in it. Everyone froze—but I was smiling. I told her, “This is to teach you not to call my son a parasite.”
At first, she didn’t say a word. She kept her composure, pretending nothing had happened. I continued chatting with the guests and laughing, but I could sense that my MIL was deeply uncomfortable.
Within an hour, everyone left, and she was in tears. She told me I had no right to humiliate her in front of the entire family over something she said.
Our relationship has been very tense ever since. My husband has taken her side and says I went too far.
Do you think I was wrong?
Denise
Hi Denise! Thank you for sharing your story with us. We’ve prepared some guidance to support you as you work through this delicate situation.
Draw a clear line with your MIL—without retaliating through food.
Your MIL called your teenage son a “parasite” and demanded money for feeding him during after-school care. That is deeply disrespectful. However, serving her moldy food as revenge, even symbolically, backfired: it humiliated her publicly and damaged your standing in the family.
Instead, confront her privately and firmly—tell her that if she cannot speak respectfully about your son, then she can no longer be in contact with him. Offer a solution like packing your son’s snacks if money is truly the issue. This keeps your dignity and puts the focus back on her inappropriate comment.
Have a separate conversation with your husband—focus on loyalty and boundaries.
Your husband took your MIL’s side after the lunch incident. That’s a major flag—especially since your MIL insulted his stepson. Don’t debate the lunch right away. Instead, ask him, “If someone called our son a parasite, would you expect me to stay quiet?”
Make him see that this isn’t about the spaghetti stunt—it’s about whether he’s willing to stand up for both of your children equally. The goal isn’t to win a fight; it’s to re-establish emotional alignment in your parenting and marriage.
Set a clear policy: If she charges, she doesn’t watch.
If your MIL insists on getting paid to feed your son after school, take that request seriously—but flip the script. Tell her, respectfully, that if she sees childcare as a transaction, you will treat it that way—and look for paid help or after-school programs instead.
You remove the moral leverage and keep your son from being around someone who sees him as a burden. This avoids further emotional harm to your child while holding her accountable for treating family like a business arrangement.
Talk to your older son directly—don’t let him carry the shame.
Your 13-year-old may have overheard or sensed this entire situation, especially if he saw his grandmother upset or got wind of being called a parasite. Take time to talk with him—one-on-one—and make it absolutely clear that none of this is his fault.
Let him express how he feels about his grandmother, and let him decide whether he still wants to go to her house. This prevents long-term emotional damage and shows him he has a voice in how he’s treated—even by family.
