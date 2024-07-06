Tom Hanks Debuts New Look and Stirs Online Debate, “Looking Really Old”

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, recently showed why they’re considered one of Hollywood’s most enduring and beloved couples at a gala in Beverly Hills. While Hanks exuded his usual charm and Hollywood elegance, it was his noticeable change in appearance that caught everyone’s eye.

Susan Wallace 26 minutes ago TOM HANKS is our hero. For many many reasons I think he is the most amazing actor of our generation ❤️

The Women’s Cancer Research Fund held its renowned annual fundraiser, “An Unforgettable Evening,” at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. Among the notable attendees were Tom Hanks, 67, and his wife, Rita Wilson, 67, who serve as honorary chairs, lending their star power to the event.

Erin Jordan hour ago To me he looks just fine. No stage makeup perhaps but he's a normal guy looking as we all will or do look like as we age. He and Rita are my kind of people.

When they arrived, Tom Hanks stole the spotlight in front of the cameras, accompanied by his wife, Rita Wilson. He looked dashing in a classic black suit, paired with a crisp white shirt, a stylish black-patterned tie, and matching shoes. Rita stood gracefully by his side, wearing a stunning pinkish-red dress with an off-the-shoulder style and a cinched waist, complementing her husband’s elegant look.

Diane Dickerman hour ago Tom and Rita look amazing. I mean 67 yrs isn't OLD!! I believe he looks a little bit older than her but I think the mustache adds years. But, I really would blame his weight for the wrinkles on his face. Go Tom and Rita go!!!

Tom Hanks sported a new short haircut, accentuating his salt-and-pepper hair, but what really stood out was his mustache—a rare and eye-catching look for him. However, many fans expressed concern about his appearance, thinking he didn’t look his best. One fan noted, “He looks terrible, seems to have aged about 20 years overnight.” Another commented, “Tom is looking really old now.” Someone else remarked, “They’re both certainly well-dressed for their age.”

