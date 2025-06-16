I Refused to Adopt My Husband’s Niece — Now He Says I’m Heartless

Dear Bright Side,

My husband, Daniel, and I recently got married, and we’ve been excitedly planning to build a life—and eventually, a family—together. But just a few days ago, Daniel shared something that completely shook me.

He told me that his 6-year-old niece, Lily, may soon be without a safe home—and he wants us to adopt her.

To explain a bit more: Daniel has one sister, Emily, who is a single mom. I’ve only met her once briefly, but I know she’s been going through a really tough time. Emily was recently diagnosed with a serious chronic illness that’s been progressing quickly. She’s been in and out of the hospital, and doctors say she may not be able to care for Lily much longer.

Child services has already stepped in and is assessing whether Lily needs to be placed in temporary care. Because of her condition and limited support system, Emily has agreed to give guardianship to someone she trusts—Daniel.

Daniel is set on stepping in. He says it’s the right thing to do and that he couldn’t live with himself if his niece ended up in the system. But for me, this all feels like too much, too fast.

I told Daniel I’m not ready to take on the responsibility of raising a child—especially one who’s been through trauma and whose life is about to be turned upside down. This isn’t what I envisioned when we talked about starting a family. I dreamed of having our own children someday, when we were fully ready.

Daniel was devastated. He slammed his hand on the table and said, "How can you be so cruel? If you don’t agree to adopt her, I will divorce you. Since then, he’s barely spoken to me, and when he does, it’s mostly tension or guilt.

Now I’m torn. I love him. I want to support him. But I also feel like my own voice is being drowned out in this crisis. I don’t want to damage our relationship further, but I can’t ignore my feelings, either.

What should I do?

Sincerely,

Anna