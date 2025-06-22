8 Foods That Are Mistakenly Thought to Be Beneficial

For years, flavored yogurt has enjoyed a reputation as a healthy staple, packed with calcium, protein, and probiotics. But what most labels don’t advertise upfront is just how much added sugar is hiding inside. A typical serving of fruit-flavored yogurt can contain anywhere from 9 to 24 grams of sugar.

The American Heart Association recommends a daily limit of 25 grams of added sugar for women and 36 grams for men, so make sure you don’t eat that many cups of flavored yogurt.

And don’t be fooled by labels like “low-fat” or “light.” To make up for the loss of fat, which gives yogurt its rich taste, manufacturers often add even more sugar or artificial sweeteners to enhance flavor. On top of that, the so-called “fruit” chunks are often processed blends sweetened with syrups, not whole fruit.