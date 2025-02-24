15 Foods We Thought Were Safe but Are Actually Dangerous

Many people opt for multi-grain or seven-grain breads, believing they're more nutritious. However, the truth is that most of these breads still list unbleached enriched wheat flour as the primary ingredient. While they may contain some whole grains, they are often secondary to the processed flour.

A smarter choice is to steer clear of breads with “enriched” as the first ingredient. This term indicates that the grains were stripped of their nutrients during processing and then had some added back in. Instead, look for breads that list whole grains, such as whole wheat, as the main ingredient.