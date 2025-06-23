10 Summer Jewelry Trends That Can Make You Ditch Your Everyday Pieces

Big earrings are a big deal this summer, forget boring small hoops. From extravagant oversized hoop earrings to big sculptural shapes, the summer statement earrings 2025 trend is making a splash. Pair these bold pieces with simple tops or pulled-back hair for maximum impact.

If you want your accessories to talk before you do, oversized earrings are the way to go. If you’re considering getting multiple piercings, go for double-pierced ears to make a bold statement without going overboard with too many.