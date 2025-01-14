Andrea, a 60-year-old woman, has recently shared her journey with face fillers, earning widespread admiration for her courage and determination. By opening up about her experience, she has sparked meaningful conversations about making informed decisions when considering any alterations to one’s appearance. Her story serves as a powerful reminder to approach such choices thoughtfully, emphasizing the importance of self-awareness and thorough research. Andrea’s honesty and bravery not only empower others to reflect on their own paths but also encourage confidence in embracing individuality. Her message is a testament to the strength that comes from sharing personal experiences and fostering open dialogue.

Andrea, 60, visited Reshape U cosmetics clinic in Hull back in December 2021 for a procedure known as a “liquid breast lift,” a treatment where injectable fillers are used to enhance bust size. Two months later, she returned to the same clinic and was encouraged to try facial fillers. This treatment involved hyaluronic acid, a substance commonly used to smooth out wrinkles and add volume to the skin. But after the procedure was done, Andrea felt that something was just wrong, and she received the result that she didn’t expect.

Two years after undergoing cosmetic procedures, Andrea now covers her face whenever she leaves the house, fearing that people will laugh at her. The experience has left her deeply self-conscious and struggling with the lasting impact of the treatments, but the brave woman decided to still share her journey and warn people about the cases like hers. “I see a gargoyle... something horrible, disgusting,” she tells in her interview. “I live a nightmare every single day.” Andrea says she took all the right steps to check the clinic’s reputation before her procedures. She was reassured after reading on its website that it had supposedly “won Best Aesthetics Clinic in Yorkshire in 2022 at the England Business Awards.” At the clinic, Andrea was treated by Sean Scott. Social media posts from Reshape U and a related account, Faces by Sean, referred to him at the time as “Dr. Sean Scott, Clinical Director.” Videos posted by the same accounts in January and April 2023 even show a plaque on his office door bearing the title “Dr. Sean Scott, hPhD, Clinical Director.”

However, a BBC investigation has revealed that Sean Scott is not medically trained. It turned out the doctor purchased an honorary doctorate online and was displaying the certificate in his clinic. “I trusted in everything that he said to me... because he knew what he was on about — he was the doctor,” Andrea admits. Many people might choose to keep their negative beauty enhancement experiences private, often out of concern about facing judgment or discouraging reactions from others. However, Andrea stands out as an incredibly strong and resilient woman who chose to speak up. She understands the value of sharing her story, not only for herself, but for others who might one day face similar challenges. Andrea’s decision to break the silence reflects her compassion and desire to help others make informed choices. Her courage reminds us all that openness and honesty can spark valuable conversations, empowering people to prioritize their well-being and confidence in their own unique journeys.

Sean Scott claimed Andrea had received treatments at other clinics, including one that damaged her skin, but Andrea insists she only had one filler treatment elsewhere, three years prior, which was fine. Before opening Reshape U in 2019, Scott worked as a tattooist for 33 years and runs the Yorkshire Aesthetics Training Academy. Over 10 months, Andrea attended more than 30 appointments with Scott for fillers, Botox, and threads, paying thousands by selling jewelry and borrowing money. Despite this, her reactions worsened. In October 2022, Andrea ended up in the hospital with severe swelling, and plastic surgeons’ letters reviewed by the BBC confirmed that her reactions were caused by the procedures. A cosmetics expert who later examined Andrea suggested that her scarring was likely caused by an infection. While infections can occur after cosmetic procedures, they are rare when performed in a clean environment with proper techniques.

Andrea says she has been scarred both mentally and physically, experiencing regular pain in her face and being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. But despite all the negativity of the whole situation, the brave woman demonstrated that there’s something that no fake doctor can destroy, and it’s the inner beauty of a person. Andrea said, “I would never do it again, and I would never advise anyone to do it.” Andrea’s heartfelt openness about her painful experience comes from a genuine desire to help others stay safe and avoid similar situations. Her courage to share is a true testament to her strength, bravery, and self-acceptance—qualities that inspire admiration and deserve our deepest respect.