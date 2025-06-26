I Tried to Limit My Daughter’s Screen Time, Now I Regret It Every Single Evening

My teenage daughter spends most of her time glued to her phone, so I set a new rule: one hour of phone usage each day. She was not pleased. “You’ll regret this!” she shouted.

Just last week, I received an urgent call from her school. Her teacher said, “Please come right away. Your daughter’s in the principal’s office.” I rushed to the school.

When I arrived, I found out she had been caught using a phone during class, watching TikTok while the teacher was giving a lecture. “But I have her phone,” I said. They showed me the phone.

It wasn’t hers. It was a completely different one. She had borrowed it from a classmate who had a spare and had been hiding it in her locker.

When we got home, I confronted her. She didn’t even try to deny it. “You don’t get it!” she yelled. “My friends mean everything to me! You’re cutting me off from them!”

I replied, “You lied, you broke school rules, and you went behind my back.”

She started crying. I remained calm, though inside, I was furious. Not just because of the rule-breaking, but because I felt like I didn’t even know my own daughter anymore. I ended up grounding her.

But now I’m starting to wonder if grounding her is actually solving the problem or making it worse. Every time I try to talk to her, she looks at me like I’m the enemy. What should I do now?

Catherine