My Brother’s Ex Tried to Steal the Spotlight—But I Ruined Her Plan

“But I wasn’t about to let her ruin everything. She kept hovering around the head table, asking if I was okay and making passive-aggressive comments about how ’uncomfortable’ I looked. So, I devised a plan with my friend. I was walking to the middle of the dancefloor and fell down ’accidentally,’ pretending to break down.

The room fell silent. Chairs scraped. The bride turned around in panic, thinking something was wrong with me. But as everyone rushed to comfort me, my friend rushed behind the ex and spilled a whole glass of grape juice on her dress.

The unthinkable happened after. Everyone turned to see the ex stained in red and cheered for my friend. I told everyone I was okay. But, after all that, my brother seemed to be upset by the entire show. Am I in the wrong?”