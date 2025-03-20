I Refuse to Use My Concert Money to Help My Brother

He wrote, “My dad recently demanded that I hand over all of my concert savings to help pay for my brother’s expensive medical treatment. I was surprised by his tone. He didn’t even approach me kindly. When I refused, he stormed out, calling me selfish. Then today, I got home and found my front door wide open. I rushed inside and froze when I saw my dad putting my stuff into boxes, acting like he had every right to do it.

I asked him what he was doing and that’s when he delivered the news. Because he technically owns the place (since he bought it years ago as an investment and let me stay here on low rent), he decided to evict me and rent it out to cover my brother’s medical bills.”