My MIl Decided to Show Up at My Wedding in a White Dress

A woman posted on Reddit about a drama with her mother-in-law (MIL) who wants to go to her wedding in a white dress — a big no-no. This kind of move from MILs can really stir the pot, especially during the crazy times of planning a wedding. Her MIL choosing a white dress, which is usually just for the bride, really kicked off some arguments and piled on stress to an already hectic day. Her story shines a light on the tricky task of dealing with family stuff while trying to plan your big day, something a lot of people can relate to.

The woman turned to Reddit to seek advices.

“I’m getting married soon, and we’re having a traditional wedding (I’m Indian, my fiancé isn’t, but he was fine with having an Indian wedding). My MIL-to-be asked me if she could wear white to our wedding, I said sure, and now my fiancé is really mad at me. He says she is going to try to steal the spotlight, and she’ll definitely show up wearing a long white dress, and it was very irresponsible of me to just agree like that.”

“The thing is I’m not going to be wearing a white bridal dress, I’ll be wearing a traditional red dress that due to the design (lehenga), type of silk and embroidery is very distinctive so even if my MIL does wear a white wedding dress it’s not like it’ll be the same? Also, this may be dumb, but I don’t really get what the big deal is if my MIL wears white even if I was also going to? As long as the groom doesn’t get confused and marry the wrong person, how does it matter?

Sorry if this is dumb, but my fiancé is really upset that I didn’t stop my MIL, and I just need some help to understand, I didn’t mean to upset him. I talked to my fiancé about why he was concerned. He explained that his mother had previously ‘joked’ that she would wear white, and he had told her point-blank that she wasn’t allowed to do this. (He didn’t tell me about this because he didn’t want to stress me out, apparently she has a tendency to steal attention throughout his childhood, which left some trauma.) So basically when I told MIL she could wear white, he was very upset that I had given permission when he had categorically refused, but he admitted it was wrong of him to get that upset when he hadn’t shared any of the background information with me.”