My Husband Secretly Took a Job in the Place I Swore I Wouldn’t Go Back To

I had a very difficult childhood, hopping from one foster home to another and when I became old enough to leave, I swore I would never return to Rhode Island. My husband knew this from the very beginning. He said he respected my wishes, but then applied for a job there.

What hurt me the most is the fact that he didn’t even tell me—he only mentioned it after he got the offer and expected me to be happy. Turns out his boss was actually one of my old family acquaintances, someone I had cut ties with for good reason. My husband acted surprised, but I could tell he already knew.

When I confronted him, he admitted he thought I’d “change my mind” once it became real. As if my feelings were just temporary inconveniences he could ignore. The worst part was that I just found out I’m pregnant.

But if he thought I’d stay just because of that, he was dead wrong. I’ve already spoken to a lawyer. He made his decision—now I’m making mine.