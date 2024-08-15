My Husband Went on a Last Date With His Ex a Week Before We Got Married to Make Sure I Was the One

One woman’s husband went on a date with his ex and stirred up a whirlwind of emotions, casting a shadow over what should have been the happiest time of their lives. In this story, she reflects on the impact of that decision and what it meant for their relationship moving forward.

She explained what happened.

His ex was always “the one who got away” according to everyone around him. He ended things because he didn’t see a future with her, but everyone around him was shocked because she’s so good and beautiful. Then we met, and I soon understood that everyone from his side preferred her. I even heard some call me the Camilla, although I am neither much older nor less attractive (in my opinion, I love how I look even if I don’t tick all of the beauty boxes like tall, blonde, blue eyes, etc like his ex).

He never gave me any reason to doubt him, however. He gave me the impression that he knew exactly what he wanted. Was secure enough in his heart that he told me he loved me a few months into our relationship, and I never felt like he was lying or that I wasn’t enough. He is fully aware of what people think about him leaving his ex, and he gave the impression that he thought they were silly and childish. He told his mom that I was who he had chosen and if she wanted a part of it, she needed to clean up her act.

We got married 3 years ago and only now I found out that he went on a date with his ex, a few days before our wedding. He wanted to know for sure that she wasn’t like everyone around him thought, the one who got away. He wanted to make 100% sure. His mom told me gleefully when she visited our new baby, and she looked at my daughter and said she wondered what would have happened if he changed his mind after that date, and she was visiting their baby now. My husband and the one who got away. With a sigh but gleefully. You know what I mean. I haven’t spoken to him for a week, and I hate silent treatment, but I just can’t talk to him. It isn’t something I am doing to punish him. Or manipulate him. Or get the upper hand and control him. I just can’t look at him or talk to him.

People stood on her side.

"Your husband is a jerk, but your mother-in-law loathes you. To think she held onto this information until you were happy with a new baby, totally vulnerable, and then decided to drop this. That is calculated evil." Stripedhoneybee90 / Reddit

"I wouldn't let her visit my baby anymore. She would be barred from my house too. If she's going to go that low, I'll go lower." Actual-Offer-127 / Reddit

"I can't imagine how you are feeling right now. It doesn't matter how good you both are right now, the fact that he HAD to see his ex to make sure before marrying you!!! You are totally in your right to be upset." Frequent-Team556 / Reddit

"Why can't people just be honest? If he had told you he had lunch with his ex before you got married, would you still marry him? If he explained himself, would you feel like a sloppy second or that he had doubts about his love for you? I know what I'd do personally, but everyone is different.

Do the family and friends talk about their disappointment in his marriage to you all the time when you're not around? No one wants to look the fool. I certainly don't." jamiekynnminer / Reddit

Do the family and friends talk about their disappointment in his marriage to you all the time when you're not around? No one wants to look the fool. I certainly don't." jamiekynnminer / Reddit "His mother did this to you on purpose during one of your most raw and vulnerable moments. She knew what she was doing and it was instrumental. What your husband did was disgusting, how can you even know nothing happened between the two of them? You know that if it did, he wouldn’t tell you anyway because he never told you about the date.

I think if you have a support system of your own, it’s time to see if maybe you could stay with them for a little bit to clear your head. These people are snakes and your husband is one of them." alienuniverse / Reddit

I think if you have a support system of your own, it’s time to see if maybe you could stay with them for a little bit to clear your head. These people are snakes and your husband is one of them." alienuniverse / Reddit "I’m so sorry this is actually disgusting on him, his Mother and any friends who knew. I don’t think I could ever trust him again." mustang19671967 / Reddit