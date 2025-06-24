12 Professions That Are Actually Nothing Like We Imagine

Although flight attendants do try to make the flight as comfortable as possible for travelers, their main task is to ensure passenger safety. This is why during training courses, they spend much more time on practicing emergency situations rather than learning how best to serve food and drinks.

And, despite common misconceptions, flight attendants are not obliged to help passengers place their luggage. Moreover, if a flight attendant accidentally strains their back while shoving a heavy suitcase into the overhead compartment, the airline will not pay for their treatment and the flight will have to be delayed until a replacement is found.