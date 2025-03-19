13 Dramatic Pets Whose Vet Visits Could Be Turned Into a Movie

23 hours ago

Taking a beloved pet to the vet is often an emotional experience. When an animal appears sick or injured, their owners naturally assume the worst and rush them in for medical attention. However, not every visit results in a dire diagnosis. Here are 13 stories of pet owners who took their animals to the vet, only to discover they might have overreacted.

  • I woke up at 4 am thinking my 15-year-old dog was having a stroke. He was stumbling, going in circles, and vomiting. I panicked and rushed to the vet.
    After being at the emergency vet for almost 5 hours, they told me he had a mild ear infection that brought on vertigo, and he had motion sickness because of it. $760 later, I was told he was relatively okay, just needed an ear cleaning and some rest so he didn’t fall.
  • My wife and I still chuckle about the lovely Irish vet we had who saw Topsy once and said “Ah, she’s a lovely cat, got a lovely temperament. I’ll just take her into the other room to put a bandage on.” We were a little skeptical, as we knew Topsy was a stubborn little girl when she wanted to be.
    Cartoon-like cat wails and crashing were then heard, and the vet came back out looking defeated and disheveled, saying, “She’s a feisty one eh. I’ll get a nurse to help.” We never had that vet again, despite him still working there. I think he blacklisted Topsy. @pip_goes_pop / Reddit
  • I went to pick up my dog and the receptionist on the front desk suddenly got a little bit flustered and giggly and said, “Oh, erm, she’s helping us at the moment.”
    There was a sudden movement and I noticed the other receptionist behind her had my dog sitting upright on her lap like a child with her front paws on the desk, and the movement I saw had been her whipping a phone headset off my dog’s head. They were so embarrassed and apologetic, but I thought it was so sweet and funny. @Logical-History-36 / Reddit
  • My Labrador’s tail suddenly looked swollen and limp, and he yelped when I touched it. I was convinced it was broken. After an X-ray and a $500 bill, the vet informed me it was just “limber tail syndrome,” a temporary muscle strain from excessive wagging. Turns out, my dog was just too happy for his own good.
  • When our cat was a kitten, he went to the vet for a check-up and jabs etc. He’s a friendly little chap and was fussing everything and everyone in sight whilst purring very, VERY loudly. Then the vet took his temperature which stopped the purring instantly and the look on his face was utterly priceless. @Draggenn / Reddit
  • My daughter was sobbing because our goldfish was floating on its side. I panicked and called an aquatic vet. After describing the issue, they told me to try feeding the fish a shelled pea.
    Turns out, he was just constipated. Crisis—and vet bill—avoided.
  • It took 4 vet nurses to clip my Jack Russell’s nails. The vet nurse described her as “as dramatic as a pug,” but she can breathe properly. @EmotionalPiglet / Reddit
  • My cat, the princess, jumped off the exam table, went behind a bin under a counter, then disappeared behind some cabinets. She refused to come out. We had to leave her overnight, the vet left out a bed and a bowl of food, and she’d come out by morning.
    “The princess” is an honorific title and not her name. @thecuriousiguana / Reddit
  • [Edited] I had a black Tom cat. He didn’t like vets. We took him to have his head stitched and met a new vet. He rebuffed my suggestion to keep Kitty in his armored carrier. “I have never been scratched in twenty years of practice.”
    The swing door swung, there was a brief intense flurry of activity, and the vet was propelled through the door backwards with the whole front of his shirt hanging in shreds. @MonkeyHamlet / Reddit
  • [Edited] My rabbit’s favorite person is our vet. When we go, Crowley has no interest in us, he just wants a cuddle from the vet. When we went for check in, Crowley insisted on coming out of the carrier, had a cuddle. Then when the vet put him on the floor to examine my other rabbit he settled himself down under the vets chair and watched the vet utterly adoringly.
    We couldn’t catch him to put him back in the carrier, as he insisted on being picked up and cuddled by the vet before going back in to come home. @elkwaffle / Reddit
  • [Edited] Our cat had his regular checkup at the vet, and they identified a murmur. A specialist vet examines the cat and says, “Hmm, yes, I can hear something. We’ll do some blood tests and scans and stuff and call you to let you know what’s going on.”
    Only a couple of hours later, they rang back. They had given him some light sedation for the various tests, and the murmur had disappeared. All the tests were also clear. The official diagnosis was white coat hypertension, which means “gets nervous around medical professionals.” @Loose_Acanthaceae201 / Reddit
  • My cat, Luna, has seen the vet eight times in as many months. From mysterious sneezes to supposed ear infections, I’ve spent a small fortune chasing symptoms that always turn out to be nothing.
    The last visit was because she wouldn’t stop licking her paw. The vet found a tiny piece of tape stuck to her fur. $150 to remove it and tell me my cat is, in fact, just a weirdo.
  • [Edited] We took our cat to the vet for a surgery. We took him in at about 9-10am and waited anxiously to hear back, but just after 12 the phone rang. The vet said, “Can you come and get your cat please?” Our cat was shouting up a storm and didn’t like being in his cage! @TheVoidScreams / Reddit

While every pet owner wants to ensure their furry friend is safe and healthy, sometimes their concern leads to unnecessary vet visits. While these experiences can be embarrassing—and expensive—they come from a place of love and care.

Preview photo credit TheVoidScreams / Reddit

