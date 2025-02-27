10+ Clear Signs That Your Cat Might Need a Vet’s Help
When we get a stomach ache or other strange sensations, we can always tell the doctor about it. Our pets are deprived of this privilege. For cats, the situation is aggravated by the fact that they are extremely independent and secretive creatures, inclined to bear pain and trauma patiently.
This is why we have a special responsibility to pay attention to unusual behavior and symptoms of illness in our cats. And today we are going to talk about the symptoms that are a good reason to visit a vet.
Digestive problems
The cornerstone of any living being’s health is nutrition and digestion. That is why any digestive problem is a clear sign of possible diseases. Diarrhea and vomiting, lack of appetite or sudden increase in appetite are the most obvious symptoms.
Yes, your kitty may have eaten something wrong or experienced indigestion. However, if the symptoms don’t go away for more than 24 hours, it’s worth seeing a vet.
- I got my first cat when I was 30. When she didn’t feel well, we immediately rushed to the doctor. It was a false alarm. The kitten was vomiting because of excess water!
The doctor said that we should really worry when the color of the cat’s “eruptions” becomes white. White foam like this is a sign of inflammation.
Dehydration
Continuing the theme of the basics of a healthy pet’s life, we can’t ignore water. Cats are known for being picky: some cats like only running or filtered water, for others it is important to have several sources of drinking water around the house. However, if the cat stops drinking water altogether and its gums turn white or pink, it’s time to sound the alarm.
How to diagnose dehydration at an early stage? Pay attention to your cat’s gums: if they turn white when pressed and take longer than 2 seconds to return to a pink color, it is most likely due to a lack of fluid.
Another way to recognize dehydration is to gently pull the scruff of the neck. If the skin stays in the same position, this indicates dehydration. However, the final verdict should be left to a vet.
Weight fluctuations
Knowing your cat’s weight is a great and useful habit. It’s not for nothing that in human medicine, weight is monitored very closely by doctors.
Abrupt weight fluctuations in cats should always attract your attention, because they can be a direct symptom of serious health problems. Ideally, you can weigh your cat regularly yourself, but a vet can also help you with this.
Breathing problems
Breathing is also an excellent indicator of a cat’s health. Wheezing, shortness of breath, rapid or intermittent breathing should never be ignored.
It is also worth paying attention to the pronounced bad breath of the pet. All these problems can be related to infectious diseases, heart problems, and respiratory problems.
Skin irritation or hair loss
It is normal for the skin and hair to renew itself. However, if you notice skin irritations and inflammations, as well as increased hair loss, it is a reason to consult a specialist. This can indicate allergies, parasites, or many other diseases.
Moreover, skin problems can be particularly distressing for your cat and may provoke them to aggravate the situation by scratching themselves.
Changes in urination
Has your cat started going to the toilet unusually infrequently or, on the contrary, too frequently? Or maybe you’ve noticed changes or even blood in the urine? These changes in urination can be a sign of various diseases in cats.
One of these is feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD), which is characterized by inflammation of the bladder and surrounding tissues. If this is the case, it is important to take the cat to a vet for diagnosis and treatment.
Problems with movement and jumping
If you notice that your cat’s mobility has suddenly reduced, it is limping, or its once-favorite jumps to the top of the cupboard are becoming difficult, it’s a reason to start worrying.
These are signs of injury or disease of the joints and musculoskeletal system. And this should be treated as soon as possible.
Changes in behavior
Attention of the owner is an important basis for the pet’s health. It is definitely worth paying attention to changes in the behavior of your furry friend.
It’s normal for your cat to age. However, if the once cute lump shows aggression, looks disoriented, hides, and you no longer recognize your pet, this is a reason to visit a vet.
Unusual sleeping positions
Sleep can say a lot about both human and cat’s health. Therefore, it’s important to pay attention to the positions in which your pet sleeps. There are 2 important things here. The first one is the sudden change of your cat’s favorite sleeping positions. Quick and drastic changes are a possible sign of problems.
The second thing is how relaxed and open the kitty’s sleeping position is. If the cat opens its belly and neck, doesn’t hide its head, and is generally relaxed — this is a sign of trust and lack of discomfort. Exceptions occur in the cold season, when cats adopt the “loaf” poses, which are popular on the Internet, to accumulate heat.
However, even in this position, all parts of the body should be relaxed, otherwise it may be a sign that the pain doesn’t allow the cat to rest.
- Mine started sleeping like this a year back, it was an early indicator she was in pain. She’s now on daily pain meds and doesn’t do this. If she does, it’s a warning she’s having a really bad pain patch, or her stomach’s really hurting her.
If your cat is doing this a lot, rather than as just a one-off, be mindful and go to the vet. The difference between this posture and the normal loaf posture is the tension in the body.
The two look very similar, but look at the curve round the base of the spine and the tension around the back legs, it looks like room is being made for the gut or to take pressure off a body part. Could be bellyache or nausea too. © fenriskalto / Reddit
Strange use of the litter tray
Another clear sign of possible problems is how your cat uses the litter tray. After all, these animals are by nature real neat freaks who like to keep their environment clean.
Therefore, if a pet starts neglecting the litter tray or doesn’t try to keep it clean, it could be a sign that something is wrong. There are many reasons why a cat may not use the litter tray, such as a urinary tract infection, kidney disease or diabetes.
Discharge from the eyes or nose
And lastly, a well-known but still relevant sign. You can tell a lot about a cat’s health by the condition of its nose and eyes. Eye or nasal discharge can be a sign of a bacterial or viral infection, which can be quite serious if left untreated.
If your cat has greenish-yellow discharge from the eyes, it may have a sinus infection. Clear or white nasal discharge can indicate a cold or upper respiratory infection. If you notice any of these signs in your cat, it’s important to take it to the vet for diagnosis and treatment.
