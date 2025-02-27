10+ Clear Signs That Your Cat Might Need a Vet’s Help

Continuing the theme of the basics of a healthy pet’s life, we can’t ignore water. Cats are known for being picky: some cats like only running or filtered water, for others it is important to have several sources of drinking water around the house. However, if the cat stops drinking water altogether and its gums turn white or pink, it’s time to sound the alarm.

How to diagnose dehydration at an early stage? Pay attention to your cat’s gums: if they turn white when pressed and take longer than 2 seconds to return to a pink color, it is most likely due to a lack of fluid.

Another way to recognize dehydration is to gently pull the scruff of the neck. If the skin stays in the same position, this indicates dehydration. However, the final verdict should be left to a vet.