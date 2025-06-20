13 Childhood Memories That Reminded Us How Our Lives Have Changed

Your mom may not have been so keen on getting your ears pierced, so the next best thing were stick-on earrings.

One person shares a heartfelt story, saying, “Must have been...5th grade. There was a girl I had a crush on, I remember her saying her parents wouldn’t let her pierce her ears so she wanted these but said her parents wouldn’t get them for her, either. So I did. I bought a pack at the 7-11 on my way to school one morning and when she wasn’t looking I slipped them into her backpack.”