A Mom Removes Make-Up From Dolls to Make Them Look More Realistic (10+ Photos)

Artist Sonia Singh, frustrated by the overly made up appearance of dolls, embarked on a mission to transform them into more age-appropriate and natural representations of young girls. She scoured local thrift shops to find dolls in need of a “ make-under ,” and created an empowering project that has thousands of followers on social media.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Based in Hobart, Tasmania , Singh often takes Bratz and Barbie dolls and changes their appearance by removing makeup , reducing lip and eye sizes, and crafting modest new outfits. Along with her mother who sews and knits the dolls’ clothing, she makes these fashion dolls more relatable and down-to-earth. The aim is to offer children dolls that break away from high-maintenance glamour.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

The artist drew inspiration from her own humble roots for the project. “My sisters and I grew up playing with second-hand dolls and homemade toys in the beautiful Tasmanian natural environment,” she wrote. “I love the satisfaction of repairing and reusing discarded items to give them a new lease on life.”

The before-and-after results on her Instagram have gathered massive support, particularly from parents. One user left a comment in one of the posts, saying: “I like to think that a girl will hold one of these dolls and think to herself, ’She looks like me,’ instead of ’I need to look like her.’ Each one is so unique. Beautifully done.” In response to positive reception of her work, Singh now sells her customized dolls on Etsy.