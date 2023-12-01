10+ Kids’ Eerie Past Life Memories That Left Their Families in Shock

Some children have left their families completely stunned after they recounted out of the blue supposed memories of a past life. With an uncanny detail that defies their young age, these kids shared stories that their families can’t find a logical explanation for. Bewildered, many turned online to share the mysterious tales.

  • My son was 3 and pretending to run over his Lego men. When asked to stop he said, “That’s how I died isn’t it?” “No, you’ve never died.” “Yes I have! When I was 2 last time. I had an accident, my other mommy cried, then I came to you.” He’s a teen now, doesn’t remember a thing about it. © NodgenodgeWinkwink / Reddit
  • My friend had a miscarriage before she had her first daughter. A few years ago, when her daughter was about 4, a group of us were at a party and her daughter was sitting on her lap and said something along the lines of: “I’m sorry I left you before mommy. I was hurting really bad, and I wasn’t ready.”
    My friend asked her was she meant, and her daughter said she left her before she was born but came back. Super creepy. The daughter doesn’t remember this conversation and still doesn’t know about the miscarriage. © workbidness / Reddit
  • My 3-year-old niece, in a hotel near her home, “I’ve been here. I used to sit in this chair and knit.” Wouldn’t say anything else when pressed further. Another time in an antique’s shop, we looked at an old school desk with a flip-top lid when she, bemused, said, “Where’s the inkwell??” It just seemed strange that she’d expect there to be one. © blinky84 / Reddit
  • My daughter, right before she turned 5, was in our hall in the middle of the night, still asleep, whimpering and crying. I got her to come lay down with me and when I asked her what the dream was, she got very upset and said, “It wasn’t a dream, I remembered”. She told me she remembered when she was a bad dog, and they made her go to sleep.
    I asked her about it again later, and she got very upset, said she was a bad dog and started crying saying she didn’t want to remember it again. She has no idea what it means to put a dog down, let alone that it is what happens to “bad dogs.” © Leather_and_Lead / Reddit
  • When my son was 5, we drove past my grandparents’ old house, and they had been gone for 16 or 18 years at this point. He told me: “I used to play in that house with Pappy (my dad) when I was little, except the house used to be white.” The house did indeed use to be white, and it had been painted an ugly gray. My dad also had 9 siblings, three of which died in infancy. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • We live in Ohio. Took our 4-year-old to Cape Cod for a long weekend, and the first day there we kayak with her down an inlet to a beach. She gets out, looks at the ocean and says, “Oh, it is the ocean, where I used to come before I knew Mommy and Daddy.” My wife and I just looked at each other. We were creeped out. © buckeye111 / Reddit
  • It was in the early afternoon of Halloween. This is a rough time of year for me, because my first child was stillborn near this day. I was sitting in a chair in the den, my husband was at the desk on the opposite side of the room. My 2 and a half year old daughter was moving around the room, not really doing anything.
    As always happens on this day, my thoughts turn to my stillborn daughter. Suddenly, my daughter plops a book onto my lap. (Remember, she is 2 and can’t read yet. Plus, the walls of the room were pretty much wall-to-wall books.) The book was given to me after the stillborn. It was a book for grieving parents. Startled at the coincidence, I just kind of stared at the book.
    My daughter flipped open the book, and pointed imperiously to a paragraph. I obeyed, and read the paragraph. It was talking about how a child who dies might reincarnate back into the same family, or somewhere nearby. So I wondered where my child might have reincarnated. My daughter patted my leg and said, “I’m right here, mommy,” in baby talk. Up until those words, nothing had been spoken out loud. It gives me chills every time I remember it. © Perffiath / Reddit
  • My family took everyone on a trip to see their old neighborhood. They drove by a house where, about 15 years earlier, a little girl had passed away. My cousin, who was about 4 at the time, never had been in the neighborhood, and never heard this tragic story, stopped what she was doing and said, “Oh, that’s where I died, isn’t it?” She then resumed playing with her dolls. © westsideHK / Reddit
  • When my mom was in law school, her mother (my grandmother) bought her a string of pearls. My mother continued to wear this same string of pearls long after graduation and long after my grandmother died. My grandmother died 2 days after I was born, in the same hospital. She got the chance to hold me once (during which time my father swears she transferred her soul into me.)
    One night when I was about 3 or 4, I crawled into my mother’s lap. She was wearing her pearls and I reached up to touch them. I looked her dead in the eye and said, “I got these for you before I was born.” Then I went back to playing. My mom says she still gets goosebumps when she thinks about that story. © SalemScout / Reddit
  • When my oldest son was 3, he used to wake up crying and saying that he wanted to “go home”. Over and over he would repeat it. I would reassure him that everything was okay, he was at home. It happened for many months.
    We had a huge map of the world in the hallway and one night when he was upset, I took him to the map and showed him where we lived and asked where his other home was. He pointed out a small town in Mexico. Day after day he pointed to the same exact place. So, we took him there.
    It was a beautiful little area and we had a great time. There was nothing profound in any of his reactions. When we got home he started sleeping through the night and never mentioned it again. We live in California and my husband and I are both white. However, our son is adopted and although his biological father is technically “unknown,” we were told it is probable that he was Hispanic. © Germanpoetrygeek / Reddit
  • My 3-year-old said, “I was your mom in heaven,” multiple times. When I was six weeks pregnant with her, my mom died unexpectedly the day she found out the secret that I was pregnant at 40 with what would be her last and 21st grandchild. We were going to surprise her on her 75th birthday, two weeks later, but a niece let the secret out.
    When my girl was 4, we were looking through pictures’ boxes. I have no family pictures posted in my house. Later that night, I realized my girl took 3 pictures of my mom and put them in her room. She’s never seen pictures of my mom before. I asked her why she took those pictures, and she said, “because I’m pretty.” © capnvontrappswhistle / Reddit
  • My mom loves to tell the story when little me was with her driving past the cemetery, and I announced loudly, “That’s where they put you when you commit treason against the king!” © dr***bags / Reddit
  • This is about my sister. We have always called her a baby genius, and she has always seemed like an old soul. I remember when she was 4, she was playing in another room and my mom was cleaning. My sister comes into the room and asks my mom, “Have you been cleaning because it really smells like ether in here?”
    As in the surgical anesthesia used in older times! I had never even heard of that word before. When we asked her how she knew the smell of ether she said, “It is what we used.” © Take2task / Reddit

These stories can be addictive to read, so if you haven’t had enough, worry not. Other parents decided to turn to the internet to share their kids’ gut-wrenching memories from past lives.

