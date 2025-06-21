You Could Be Having a “Midlife Crisis” Without Being in Your Midlife—Here’s How
A midlife crisis is a popular phase in a lot of people’s lives. But, nowadays, a crisis may not be so much related to age as it is to our environment. A crisis could happen to you during your midlife, which can extend between your 30s and 40s, but it could arguably occur before or after that. So, what does it look like today compared to the good old days?
Back then, things were simpler.
In the past, a baby boomer’s midlife crisis would usually entail a high-end purchase, such as buying a sportscar. Alternatively, it could be a dramatic hairstyle change. Either way, things were simpler and more attainable.
In today’s economy, these purchases are not as common. In fact, over 81% of millennials say they can’t afford to have a midlife crisis.
Now, it’s a little more complicated.
Defining a midlife crisis in itself is a difficult task, even for experts. One crisis for one person could be different for the other. On a wider scale, it’s more so related to having feelings of regret and big changes happen in one’s life.
Stress points can highly vary. They can come from declining physical health, relationship drama, or even realizing that your child is growing to be more independent.
You could be feeling nostalgic.
Feelings of nostalgia are often associated with being in a midlife crisis. Reminiscing about a better past self rather than focusing on the present you isn’t ideal. Instead, you can think about the good times and be grateful for them, while still focusing on making more positive memories for the future.
You may be more concerned about other peoples’ success.
During a midlife crisis, you may feel a sense of unfulfillment and dissatisfaction of your own accomplishments. So, you take to social media and scroll through other people’s images, feeling envious of their seemingly perfect lifestyles. Meanwhile, it seems that the older generation was more concerned about finding that fulfillment in the form of an affair.
You might be more impulsive with your decisions.
In an attempt to feel more adventurous and have your “Eat Pray Love” moment, you may book a trip abroad. You may also want to feel more successful, so you attempt to open a new business. All these split-second decisions may come from a place of regret for not being as successful or fun as you wanted to be in your younger years.
Motivation could be just not hitting.
Life can feel a little like you’re on autopilot. You’re going to work and completing your routine, but you may only be doing the bare minimum. It seems that there’s no goal in sight. The best way to resolve this is by taking a step back and doing a bit of self-reflection. Find what matters most to you right now and how you can achieve it.
Overall, a midlife crisis can hit everyone differently, whether in the form of a slump in motivation or perpetual regret. Getting through this phase is all about changing your mindset, finding gratitude, and practicing self-care. Becoming happy can be a science. Just check out these tips from neuroscientists on how to become perfectly happy.