I Sued My Dad When He Used My Inheritance to Start a Business With His New Wife

When a young woman shared her story online about reclaiming the inheritance her late mother left her, it triggered a flood of reactions, ranging from support to outrage. Her father had spent the money without permission, claiming it would benefit the “whole family,” but she took him to court and won. Now, some relatives say she should feel guilty for what it cost her younger siblings.
They started a business with her inheritance.
“My mom died when I (22F) was 10,” the post begins, “and in her will she left me an inheritance of more than 100k.” Her father was supposed to protect the money until she was old enough to access it. But that’s not what happened.
“After he remarried, he and his wife wanted to start a business together, and they used the money my mom left me to open it.” She pushed back as a teen, but her father insisted it was for the greater good.
“He kept insisting it was good for the whole family and how it was better used to help everyone than being thrown away on random stuff when I turned 18.”
By the time she moved out at 18, their relationship was over. “I had made his and his wife’s life miserable for stealing from me,” she admitted. “And once I was out of there, I looked into how I could get that money back.”
She took him to court — And won.
With the backing of her maternal family and some relatives on her dad’s side, she filed a lawsuit against her father and pressed charges. “I sued him for the money,” she said plainly.
But others in her paternal family warned her to think of the children — his new kids, who would be affected if the business collapsed.
“I was told by others on the paternal side to consider my dad’s other kids and the devastation that kind of financial upheaval could bring.”
She chose not to. “I ignored those comments,” she wrote. “I honestly did not care about his family’s financial security after being stolen from.”
The legal fight dragged on. Her father insisted he didn’t have the money anymore. But in the end, the court ruled in her favor.
“They were forced to give up the business, and it was sold to pay me the money back, and he had to pay additional out of his paycheck which made him empty their savings.”
No regrets — No reconciliation
After the ordeal, she was left with no intention of rebuilding the relationship. “By the time I got it back, I was 100% done and past the point where we could ever reconcile.”
Her father had fought her at every turn, trying to dodge repayment. And to her, that said everything. “He made me fight so hard for what was legally mine, and he stole money mom left to support his new family.”
Some extended family members didn’t see it that way. They questioned her sense of compassion and accused her of punishing innocent kids.
“They asked me how I feel zero guilt for it when the kids are innocent and are still my siblings technically. That they would have thought I’d want better for them.”
But she stood firm: “I don’t feel bad. I never have.”
People on Reddit rushed to share their opinions.
- “You didn’t owe your father’s new family your inheritance. That money was left to you for a reason, and he had no right to use it for anything else.” ©Prestigious_Lime8242 / Reddit
- “Go ahead and cut off the relatives defending him as well. Instead of loaning him money themselves, they decided to hound you over money that was stolen from you.” ©Sebscreen / Reddit
- “Your inheritance was stolen. You were simply taking back what was rightfully yours, regardless of the ripple effects. Remember, he made the choice, not you.” ©ShySparklesPink / Reddit
- “Block anyone that tried to guilt you for this. They are not going to change their minds about your father being entitled to YOUR money.” ©JustAsICanBeSoCruel / Reddit
- “There is no way your mom would want that money to go to his kids with his new wife. Why doesn’t anyone care about that? Ask all of them if they would want to support their spouse’s new husband or wife and kids?
I am happy you got your money. You have your mom’s extended family to support you. Your dad is awful.” ©Adventurous-Term5062 / Reddit
Was she right to fight for what was hers, no matter the fallout, or should she have considered the ripple effects on the rest of the family? Stories like this often split opinion, especially when money, grief, and trust collide.