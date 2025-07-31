I Put a Lock on My Daughter’s Room Because My Wife and Stepkids Behave Like Vultures

(Note from editorial: Grammar and spelling are kept the same as in the original email from reader)



"Hi, Bright Side,

I’m Sam, 40. I don’t know if this email will ever be published, but if it is, I just hope for advice from people over there. I used to read some really nice thoughts from people commenting on your stories, so I thought maybe I could use some help in my situation, too. I have a blended family dilemma and I guess things are growing into a huge family scandal. I need help in understanding if I’m the only one who’s wrong here.

So, my 15 y.o. daughter Kate moved in with me and my wife earlier this year. She used to live with her mom, but her mom recently had a baby and their house is too small for everyone. So, we agreed Kate would live with us for some time until her mom and stepdad get a bigger place.

Kate has her own room, just like my wife’s daughters (15 and 17). Since moving in, Kate’s been pretty quiet. A few weeks ago, I noticed she seemed really upset and tearful, especially after being in her room. She wouldn’t say why. I got suspicious and set up a camera in her room while she was at school.

Turns out, my wife and stepdaughters were constantly going into Kate’s room when she wasn’t there. They’d go through her drawers, her bags, and take her stuff. You know, these things like makeup, skincare or whatever it is, even some clothes. Just helping themselves. My wife even tried on Kate’s perfume and acted like it was no big deal.

Kate’s mom sends her nice stuff regularly: makeup, clothes, some other things in cool bottles with glitter. She works hard to give her daughter the best. And now it’s basically open season on Kate’s things.

So I bought a lock for Kate’s door. I didn’t make a big speech, just installed it. That same day, my wife flipped out.

Said I was creating division in the house, that I was treating her daughters like outsiders, and that “sisters should share everything.” She said Kate could take anything she wanted from her daughters too. But my daughter really doesn’t want or need anything from them.

She kept saying, “We’re a family, there’s no ‘mine’ and ‘yours,’ only ‘ours.’” I said that’s fine in theory, but it doesn’t work when sharing is one-sided. I told her straight up that Kate’s stuff is hers, period. If your daughters want the same things, go buy them, don’t steal from my kid.

Now things are tense. My wife says I’m playing favorites and that locking doors in a family home is a red flag. I told her what’s a red flag is grown teenagers thinking it’s okay to loot someone’s room like it’s a free-for-all.

I love my wife, but I’m not going to let my daughter get walked over in her own space. So, people, tell me, did I overreact by putting a lock on my kid’s room to protect her privacy? I honestly don’t know how to keep peace in my own house with all women involved."