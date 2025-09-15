My Husband Blamed Me for Ruining Our Holiday, and I Served a Sweet Revenge

Dear Bright Side,



For the weekend, we stayed at a 5-star resort to celebrate our anniversary. I suddenly got my period. Because of the severe pain, we couldn’t do all our plans. On our last day, my husband suddenly snapped at me, “You ruined our holiday!” I apologized, but he doubled down, saying he had had enough of my period pain.



I told him it was natural for women to have periods and that it wasn’t my choice to be in pain. We ended up not talking for the entire flight back. When we got back, I was still hurt by what he said. I wanted to do something about it. So, I talked to my best friends, went online, logged into the resort’s website, and rebooked the exact same trip—same room, same package. The only difference was, this time I put my best friend’s name down instead of his.

The next morning, I left the confirmation email open on the kitchen counter. He saw it and got excited, thinking I had booked the trip for us again—"To fix the things I ruined." When I told him, “No, this one’s for me and Anna,” he went completely silent. I could see how shocked he was. So now he’s upset and says I’m being petty and “destroying the marriage over one comment.”

Do you also think I needed to just let it go and move on, or was I right? I feel like I’m just showing him that it’s not okay to blame me for something I can’t control. Any advice would be appreciated. Thank you!



Cheryl T.