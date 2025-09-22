I don't understand why someone would ask you to delay retirement! These are adult children right? Are they not able to care for themselves?
I Refuse to Delay My Retirement to Help My Adult Daughter
Retirement is often seen as the long-awaited time to finally rest, focus on health, and enjoy life after decades of work. But for many parents, stepping back from their career isn’t so simple when adult children still turn to them for help. Recently, one of our readers shared a letter about facing this exact struggle with her own family.
The letter:
Dear Bright Side,
I am 65, and I am finally retiring by the end of this month.
My daughter is recently widowed. Her husband died after a short illness, just three weeks after being diagnosed.
She has four kids (aged 9, 7, 5, and 2) but still struggles to make ends meet despite working two jobs.
She begged me to keep my job to help her now that her husband is gone, and she’s relying on her income alone. I said, “Sorry, but you should have thought before having so many kids.”
She looked at me coldly and said, “You’ll regret this.” She left.
The next day, my grandson called in tears. His mom had told him that he and his two sisters would go to foster care for some time. The youngest would stay with her.
So, I drove to visit my daughter. I froze when I saw that she had already packed her children’s suitcases. She looked a mess, and with tears in her eyes, she screamed, “This is all because of you! What kind of mother are you?!”
I told her to calm down. But now she says she has no other choice because she doesn’t have the means to raise more than one kid. Now she wants her three older kids to stay with me.
I told her my house is small, I don’t have the energy to look after three young kids, and I want to focus on myself and my health. I am 65, and I need rest.
Am I wrong to set boundaries? I am a mother and a grandmother, but I also have a life... I always wanted my retirement to be the opportunity to be happy, not to sacrifice my later years for my daughter’s sake.
Do you have any advice for me?
Denise
Call PTO ? I know how much limitations of stamina and strength at 65 yr old. And if you accept it, it might mess up your life too.
Dear Denise,
Thank you for sharing your story, it’s not an easy one. This isn’t just about retirement or childcare, but about grief, desperation, and the limits of what one person can give. Both you and your daughter are standing at breaking points for very different reasons.
We have some advice for you.
Separate Emergency Help From Permanent Sacrifice.
- Situation: Your daughter has reached the point of packing her kids’ suitcases for foster care.
- Advice: Instead of agreeing to raise them indefinitely, offer short-term, structured help — for example, take the kids for a few weeks while she secures childcare or seeks financial assistance. Make it clear that this is emergency support, not your retirement plan.
- Why It Matters: It keeps your health and limits in view, while also preventing the trauma of the children entering foster care.
Confront the Emotional Fallout Directly.
- Situation: Your daughter screamed that you’re “the reason” she’s giving up her kids, placing heavy blame on you.
- Advice: Instead of ignoring that accusation, write her a heartfelt letter where you explain your truth: that you’re grieving too, that you can’t replace her late husband, and that you still love her and the children. Make it raw and personal, not practical.
- Why It Matters: This addresses the emotional wound, not just the logistics. She may not forgive quickly, but it ensures she knows you didn’t turn away out of coldness — only out of your own limits.
Push for Professional and Community Support.
- Situation: She’s working two jobs, grieving her husband, and threatening foster care because she feels trapped.
- Advice: Step in not as the default caregiver but as the connector. Help her apply for widow’s benefits, housing aid, or local community programs for single parents. Even accompany her to social services.
- Why It Matters: This shows you’re involved without making yourself the sole solution, and it gives her a sustainable safety net beyond family.
Protect Your Relationship With the Grandkids Without Taking Over.
- Situation: She wants to leave three children with you, which you know you cannot handle full-time.
- Advice: Instead, commit to smaller, regular roles they can rely on: one weekend a month, school pickups twice a week, or sleepovers during her night shifts.
- Why It Matters: It keeps you present in their lives, gives her breathing room, and preserves your bond without overwhelming your retirement years.
