I Refuse to Delay My Retirement to Help My Adult Daughter

Dear Bright Side,

I am 65, and I am finally retiring by the end of this month.

My daughter is recently widowed. Her husband died after a short illness, just three weeks after being diagnosed.

She has four kids (aged 9, 7, 5, and 2) but still struggles to make ends meet despite working two jobs.

She begged me to keep my job to help her now that her husband is gone, and she’s relying on her income alone. I said, “Sorry, but you should have thought before having so many kids.”

She looked at me coldly and said, “You’ll regret this.” She left.

The next day, my grandson called in tears. His mom had told him that he and his two sisters would go to foster care for some time. The youngest would stay with her.

So, I drove to visit my daughter. I froze when I saw that she had already packed her children’s suitcases. She looked a mess, and with tears in her eyes, she screamed, “This is all because of you! What kind of mother are you?!”

I told her to calm down. But now she says she has no other choice because she doesn’t have the means to raise more than one kid. Now she wants her three older kids to stay with me.

I told her my house is small, I don’t have the energy to look after three young kids, and I want to focus on myself and my health. I am 65, and I need rest.

Am I wrong to set boundaries? I am a mother and a grandmother, but I also have a life... I always wanted my retirement to be the opportunity to be happy, not to sacrifice my later years for my daughter’s sake.

Do you have any advice for me?

Denise