Single Liam Neeson Admits Being “Madly in Love” With Pamela Anderson, and the Actress Reacts

The single 72-year-old star, Liam Neeson , appears alongside Pamela Anderson in an upcoming reboot and has expressed high praise for the actress. He couldn’t help but gush over her, sharing how the two quickly connected on the set of the movie, and the 57-year-old Baywatch legend was not indifferent to his kind words.

Neeson and Anderson filmed the fan-favorite Leslie Nielsen cop comedy earlier this year, The Naked Gun . Anderson takes on the role of a “femme fatale” opposite Neeson, who portrays Frank Drebin Jr., likely the son of Nielsen’s iconic character, Frank Drebin. While the Oscar-nominated actor commends Anderson’s performance, he expresses some doubts about his own comedic abilities in the lead role.

And it seems that Neeson came away from the filming impressed, as during a recent interview, he openly expressed , “With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with. She’s going to be terrific in the film.”

It looks like the admiration between the two actors was mutual, as Anderson reciprocated by describing the “humble” Neeson as the “perfect gentleman” and gushed over him, saying, “He brings out the best in you... with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him.”

The actress mentioned that Neeson “sincerely looked after me — wrapped his coat around me when I was cold.” In exchange, she prepared bread and cookies and placed them in his dressing room for him.