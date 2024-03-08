Why Bridget Fonda Chose a Different Way of Life

At 60 years old, Bridget Fonda, known as the granddaughter of Henry, daughter of Peter, and niece of Jane, stands as a notable figure in Hollywood. After she retired from acting in 2002, it has been more than 22 years since she last graced the screen.

Bridget didn’t just retire; she disappeared.

Fonda acted in so many movies during her short time in the spotlight, about 15 years or so. What’s interesting is that she had a really cool acting career, but then it just suddenly stopped. Unlike some other celebrities who retire or switch to different things like making fancy candles, Fonda didn’t make a big deal about leaving. She just disappeared from the scene without any fuss. Her last big movie was Kiss of the Dragon in 2001, which did really well at the box office. There wasn’t a slow decline in her career like some other actors. That’s why people sometimes wonder why she vanished.

She was never happy with her successful acting careeer.

Throughout her career, she often felt uneasy talking about herself, like wearing a scratchy sweater that she didn’t choose. Once, in an interview, she wondered aloud about her lack of confidence, saying, «I’m trying to be happy with my career. I think I should give myself a break, but I’ve got this bug that rides me, ‘You should be doing better.’» She opened up that every time she worked, she was frustrated with her physical inability to catch up to her mental picture. Reflecting on others who succeeded without family connections in showbiz, she admitted when she saw people from non-showbiz families making it, she was impressed by their efforts. But she struggled to credit herself because she always considered nepotism as a factor.

She decided to build her life as she imagined it.

In one of her final big interviews, she shared a story that seemed to explain everything that happened afterwards: her sudden stop in acting, disappearing from the spotlight, and choosing a regular life. It was in early 1997, she remembered, when she was really sick with the flu. She fell into a deep sadness, crying over simple things like the brightness of the sunlight outside her window, without understanding why. Finally, feeling overwhelmed, she reached out to her mom for support. Her mom explained that Bridget’s feelings were normal at a certain point in life when you realize that life doesn’t just happen to you; you have to actively create it. And when you consider it, whether we agree or not, she kind of did just that.

After the car crash, she disappeared.

In 2002, Bridget decided to retire from acting to focus on her relationship and start a family. She married famous musician Danny Elfman in 2003, and they welcomed their son, Oliver, in 2005. Since then, Bridget has mostly kept a low profile and stayed away from Hollywood, although she’s occasionally seen here and there. On February 28, 2003, Bridget had a scary experience when she lost control of her car, and it flipped down a hill. Despite the car being completely wrecked, Bridget only suffered minor cuts and bruises, according to The New York Post. Her seat belt is credited with saving her life.

Being an ordinary person is better than being a celebrity for her.

Bridget is embracing her everyday life, as she describes it. In April 2023, she was seen in a rare public appearance coming out of LAX and getting into a black SUV. Paparazzi caught sight of her and asked if she had any interest in returning to Hollywood to make another movie, to which she replied with a simple, «No.» When pressed further, Bridget explained that she finds being an ordinary person too enjoyable to consider going back to acting.

