What Really Ended Hugh Jackman’s 27-Year Marriage

The Australian couple, parents to Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, were married for 27 years. In a shared statement, they announced their decision to separate.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they shared.

Although Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have chosen to go their separate ways, they have not yet officially filed for divorce, even as Hugh moves forward with a new relationship.