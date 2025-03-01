What Really Ended Hugh Jackman’s 27-Year Marriage
Hugh Jackman and his former wife, Deborra-Lee Jackman, shocked fans in 2023 when they announced their separation after 27 years of marriage. The pair first met in 1995, tied the knot a year later, and built a life together while raising their two children. Their split left many wondering what led to the end of one of Hollywood’s most admired relationships. Now, new details have surfaced, finally shedding light on the real reason behind their breakup.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Jackman first met in 1995 while working on the Australian TV series Corelli, and they hit it off right away. At the time, Deborra-Lee was already an established actress, while Hugh was an up-and-coming talent fresh out of drama school. Their bond grew quickly, and in less than a year, they exchanged vows, beginning their journey as a married couple.
The Australian couple, parents to Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, were married for 27 years. In a shared statement, they announced their decision to separate.
"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they shared.
Although Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have chosen to go their separate ways, they have not yet officially filed for divorce, even as Hugh moves forward with a new relationship.
A source close to Sutton Foster claims that her rumored relationship with Hugh Jackman played a role in his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness. The year prior to Jackman announcing his split, he and Foster shared the stage in the Broadway revival of The Music Man.
According to the source, "Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced." The source also mentioned that Jackman and Foster are currently dating and are "really happy now."
The source revealed that their close friendship gradually developed into a romantic connection during the 11-month run of the musical, while both were still married to other people. Foster filed for divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin on October 22.
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster stepped out together for the first time as a couple on January 6. The two were spotted in Los Angeles, enjoying a relaxed dinner date and walking hand-in-hand. Jackman, 56, opted for a laid-back look with a dark jacket, gray shirt, and white jeans, while Foster, 49, who recently earned praise for her performances in the Broadway revival and L.A. run of Once Upon a Mattress, wore a tan trench coat over an olive-toned dress.
A source close to Deborra-Lee, claims that she believes his new relationship will only last a year before falling apart. According to the insider, Hugh's romance with the younger Sutton is simply a result of a midlife crisis, despite reports that he is already considering proposing to her. "Deborra-Lee can recognize a midlife crisis from a mile away, and no one knows Hugh better than she does," the source stated.
However, Hugh and Sutton appear to be genuinely happy together, often seen laughing, holding hands, and enjoying each other's company in public.
