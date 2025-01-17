5+ Ways to Perfectly Match Men’s Shoes With Any Outfit

There are so many shoe choices out there that you may often feel overwhelmed about what you should pick. Not everyone has the ability to own multiple pairs of shoes for every outfit they have. However, it’s best if you have one pair for every circumstance: formal, semi-formal, and casual. Let’s check out how you can style your shoes with an outfit and dazzle those around you!

Types of shoes

There are so many formal and semi-formal shoe types out there that you may feel confused about what to wear and when. Let’s start by identifying the most popular shoe types that can fit a variety of occasions. Oxford shoes: These stylish and timeless shoes are a staple for every man’s wardrobe. They are sleek and fancy and can be worn with a suit or a semi-formal outfit. Professionals can look elegant no matter what they pair them with.

These stylish and timeless shoes are a staple for every man’s wardrobe. They are sleek and fancy and can be worn with a suit or a semi-formal outfit. Professionals can look elegant no matter what they pair them with. Derby shoes: This style isn’t as formal and strict as Oxford shoes. Their open-lacing style allows you to dress a bit less formally while still looking dapper. Also, they are a bit more comfortable than Oxford shoes.

This style isn’t as formal and strict as Oxford shoes. Their open-lacing style allows you to dress a bit less formally while still looking dapper. Also, they are a bit more comfortable than Oxford shoes. Brogues shoes: They are known for their unique decorative holes along the seams and edges. They are ideal for semi-formal occasions. However, it doesn’t mean that you can’t pair them with a suit.

They are known for their unique decorative holes along the seams and edges. They are ideal for semi-formal occasions. However, it doesn’t mean that you can’t pair them with a suit. Loafers: Slip-on loafers come in different styles, including penny loafers and tassel loafers. They are great for semi-formal occasions and even everyday use. You may even wear them in summer with shorts and a button-down shirt.

Monk straps: Their unique strap and buckle are what differentiate this shoe style from others. They are unconventional and can be worn on formal and semi-formal occasions, giving you a very distinguished look.

Their unique strap and buckle are what differentiate this shoe style from others. They are unconventional and can be worn on formal and semi-formal occasions, giving you a very distinguished look. Dress boots: These may be ankle-high or slightly higher and come in various materials, including suede and leather. You can wear them when the weather is cold, and you need extra coverage for your ankles without making discounts on your style.

These may be ankle-high or slightly higher and come in various materials, including suede and leather. You can wear them when the weather is cold, and you need extra coverage for your ankles without making discounts on your style. Slip-on dress shoes: They are quite similar to loafers, but their design is more formal. Therefore, you may wear them to formal events like weddings. They are very convenient and comfortable.

They are quite similar to loafers, but their design is more formal. Therefore, you may wear them to formal events like weddings. They are very convenient and comfortable. Wingtip shoes: What makes wingtips unique is their toe caps, which are in the shape of wings. Their detailing is a bit similar to brogues, making them a perfect choice for super formal occasions.

What makes wingtips unique is their toe caps, which are in the shape of wings. Their detailing is a bit similar to brogues, making them a perfect choice for super formal occasions. Patent leather shoes: If you’re looking for shiny shoes, this is your stop. They don’t differ that much from other formal shoe designs. Their unique feature is their glossy look, which is ideal for formal events.

Styling formal lace-up shoes

Are you going to a wedding, business event, or other formal occasion where you must wear your best clothing and shoes? Don’t worry, we got you! Starting with shoes, Oxfords, Derbies, and lace-up boots are your top choices. You can pair black pairs with a nice black or dark suit. If you are wearing a gray or navy suit, brown lace-up shoes look great. How long should the pants be, though? Make sure the pants are just above the shoes for a polished look. If you’re going for a more vintage look with wingtips, you can pair them with tailored pants and a patterned shirt, adding a vest for extra flair. Lastly, dress boots go nicely with wool trousers and a warm coat. Do you know what else would look great? A stylish scarf will elevate your style significantly.

Styling semi-formal shoes

There are many shoe styles you can wear for semi-formal occasions, including Derbies, Brogues, and Chukka boots. We didn’t mention chukka boots earlier, but they are a great choice if you’re going for a more rugged style. These ankle-high boots are either leather or suede and can be combined with slim-fit jeans, a shirt, and a nice leather jacket. On the other hand, Derbies and Brogues can be paired up with chino pants, dress shirts, and blazers. Basically, you keep the refined style of the shoes while creating a more relaxed, yet still semi-formal look. Remember that in semi-formal looks, you want to have some formal elements and few more relaxed pieces that create the perfect balance.

Styling casual shoes

When we’re saying casual shoes, we don’t mean running shoes. We are talking about low or ankle-high canvas shoes that can be paired with jeans and chinos, not joggers. These casual sneakers can be combined with slim-fit or regular-fit jeans and shorts. Complete your look with a casual t-shirt, button-down shirt, or polo shirt. However, if you still want to have a unique style even during casual outings, you may wear your semi-formal Oxfords and Derbies with a more relaxed look. Why not pair them with black jeans and a white T-shirt? While your overall look screams casual, you still maintain your elegance and flair.

How to pair different shoe colors

Now, let’s talk about colors. Sure, black shoes may be super easy to combine with almost everything. However, it may be more tricky with other, less conventional colors. Brown shoes: There are so many different shades of brown shoes out there that you can pair them with almost everything. Remember that the lighter the brown is, the more laid back your outfit with look. You may pair them with practically all chino colors. However, don’t wear identical shoes and pants colors. Make sure they are at least 2 shades different.

There are so many different shades of brown shoes out there that you can pair them with almost everything. Remember that the lighter the brown is, the more laid back your outfit with look. You may pair them with practically all chino colors. However, don’t wear identical shoes and pants colors. Make sure they are at least 2 shades different. Blue shoes: You may not choose to buy shiny leather shoes to pair with your suit, but this shade is popular for casual wear. Whether suede or canvas, blue is a great color to combine with white chinos or shorts for a fresh, summer look and jeans for a unique style. You may also pair blue shoes with chinos and roll up your pants a bit so your ankles as visible. Blue Chukka boots are also great for a more laid-back yet stylish appearance to going to a bar or casual restaurant.

You may not choose to buy shiny leather shoes to pair with your suit, but this shade is popular for casual wear. Whether suede or canvas, blue is a great color to combine with white chinos or shorts for a fresh, summer look and jeans for a unique style. You may also pair blue shoes with chinos and roll up your pants a bit so your ankles as visible. Blue Chukka boots are also great for a more laid-back yet stylish appearance to going to a bar or casual restaurant. White sneakers: No male wardrobe is complete without white sneakers as they can be worn with jeans of all styles, chinos, and shorts. However, when your white shoes are a bit scruffy and dirty, your look may not look as distinguished. The whiter, the better. Don’t get it wrong, though. They are not suitable for suits, no matter how new they are.

No male wardrobe is complete without white sneakers as they can be worn with jeans of all styles, chinos, and shorts. However, when your white shoes are a bit scruffy and dirty, your look may not look as distinguished. The whiter, the better. Don’t get it wrong, though. They are not suitable for suits, no matter how new they are. Colorful sneakers: Colorful sneakers are in the limelight as men are not only wearing them to exercise. While they are not versatile, you can combine them nicely with neutral colors for antithesis. To create a stylish and color-matching look, pair them with simple colors. Choose jeans, chinos, and joggers, and let them grab people’s attention. Make sure that they are the only bright color in your outfit.