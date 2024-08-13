Chrissy Teigen Shares Photos of Her Kids, and People Keep Noticing the Same Worrying Detai

Chrissy Teigen recently shared a series of sweet photos capturing her two youngest children. While many people found the pictures adorable, others spotted a concerning detail. They quickly commented on it, causing a stir in the comments.

The 38-year-old model shared a series of photos on her Instagram account featuring her two youngest children—daughter Esti, 18 months, and son Wren, 13 months. "Almost home to you!!!! Grateful to our household of love who fills our iCloud album daily while we bring home the bacon," she wrote, adding a playful note about her husband, John Legend, calling him "the luxe pancetta." In the first photo, Wren is sitting on the floor, sipping from a cup, surrounded by his toys, including a small Target shopping cart. The following two pictures capture Esti playing with a hairless cat and sitting at a piano, wearing a pink dress with a matching headband.

The series of photos continues with a shot of Wren grinning at the camera while enjoying a plate of pasta. Teigen has been on the go this summer, recently returning from a trip to Paris where she watched the 2024 Summer Olympics. During the trip, her choice of outfit stirred up some controversy. She returned home from her European travels last week, sharing on Instagram that she was "back with my littles."

While many people commented on how adorable Teigen's children look, some were worried about the model being away from her kids so often. "How many nannies do you have? I bet you miss your mom being there with you," one follower wrote. "I’m sure the kids would rather have their parents at home. Do you really need to work another day in your life?" another asked.

But most people supported Teigen as a working mom and noted how beautiful her kids looked. "Happy parents = happy kids," someone commented. "Enjoy seeing your beautiful family! Always looking so happy and smiling," another user wrote. "Cuteness overload!!! These pics are sweet like sugar, just like the whole family," another follower agreed.