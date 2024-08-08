“You Forgot Pants,” Chrissy Teigen’s Look at the Olympics Ceremony Was Deemed “Inappropriate”

During the recent Olympics ceremony, Chrissy Teigen captured everyone’s attention with her daring fashion choice, opting for a no-pants look that sparked a mix of reactions. Some people applauded her bold, fashion-forward style as a refreshing departure from tradition, while others felt it was “inappropriate” for such a prestigious occasion.

Chrissy Teigen made a memorable appearance at the Olympics Opening Ceremony with her family, arriving with her husband, John Legend, and their two oldest children, Luna and Miles. Her striking green ensemble, consisting of very short hot pants and a button-up sweater, made her stand out among the crowd. Teigen expressed her excitement on Instagram, writing, “Opening ceremonies! Sure it was a little (a lot) rainy but wowowowowow absolutely epic experience (and got to see a few of my favorite people!).”

Teigen’s outfit at the Olympics Opening Ceremony received mixed feedback from the public. Some critics were quick to voice their disapproval with remarks like “U forgot pants,” “Girl put some pants on. That’s not appropriate at all,” and “Not sure I would wear that outfit around my kids.” In contrast, her fans defended her, pointing out her background as a model and style icon. Supporters commented, “Everyone saying the outfit is out of place is forgetting she’s a model in Paris,” and “Everyone mad about the outfit—she’s a model with 7ft legs, let her show off her assets; it bought her a house, what have your legs done?”

Chrissy Teigen is known for confidently showcasing her body. Earlier this year, she posted vacation photos in a black bikini, which sparked quite a debate. Many people appreciated seeing an unedited photo from a celebrity, with comments like, “Thank you for posting an honest real pic of a normal mom’s body. You look amazing! So many of us moms are too self-conscious about our postpartum bodies and worry about how they look, but looking at you I understand it looks beautiful.”

