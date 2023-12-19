John Legend Shares Sweet Photos Cuddling With 11-Month-Old Daughter Esti

John Legend, a Grammy winner, shares four children — Wren, Esti, Miles, and Luna — with his wife Chrissy Teigen. He enjoys being a father, evident in the affectionate way he looks at his daughter in the adorable new photos he recently shared.

Handling four kids simultaneously is a challenging task.

Legend, discussing his children, remarked, “They’re like twins,” referring to Wren, whom he and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed in June, arriving just five months after Esti joined their family. Legend shared insights into their household dynamics, mentioning the support they receive from Chrissy’s mother and a baby nurse: “That’s a privilege and something we don’t take for granted.”

Reflecting on his experience, Legend mentioned that having more kids makes their home even brighter, bringing them joy and positive vibes. “They don’t cry a lot, so we feel really blessed and excited to have them as part of our home and part of our family now,” he added.

John Legend shared an incredibly heartwarming moment with his daughter.

This past weekend, John Legend shared some photos featuring him and his baby daughter, Esti, cuddling on the ground. Esti is seen in a pink onesie, lying on her dad’s stomach, warmly embracing Legend. The proud father captioned his post, expressing his adoration: “In love with my 11-month-old.”

The commenters found the photos incredibly adorable: “Nothing sweeter than a great daddy and his beautiful baby!” One person expressed surprise at how rapidly Esti seems to be growing up, “How is she already 11 months old? Seems like yesterday that she was born! She is so precious!”