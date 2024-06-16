I "Made Fun" of a Female Colleague for Being Single in Her 40s, and the Revenge Was Brutal

Sometimes, one colleague can ruin your career, and here’s the story of our reader, Lisa. She had been a marketing strategist for almost a decade, until one thing happened.

Julia and Lisa had a tough argument during a work meeting.

Lisa had been a marketing strategist at ZenithCorp for almost a decade, known for her sharp wit and innovative ideas. Recently, however, her talent for quick thinking backfired disastrously. Julia, a competent project manager in her early forties, had once shared a mutual respect with Lisa. This changed during a tense meeting about a new product launch when Lisa made an ill-advised comment about Julia being single at 40. Julia had just shot down her bold social media strategy, and in her frustration, Lisa lashed out.

Lisa tried to apologize many times.

The room went dead silent as Julia gathered her notes and left without a word. Lisa immediately regretted her comment. From that moment on, their relationship turned ice-cold. Despite Lisa’s multiple attempts to apologize, Julia brushed her off each time. Then, strange things began happening. Initially, Lisa thought she was just stressed, but she soon discovered the truth.

Julia tried to sabotage Lisa’s work.

Lisa was fired.

The weeks leading up to Lisa’s performance review were a nightmare. Despite double-checking everything, problems persisted. Her boss called her in twice about the decline in her work quality, and Lisa knew she was in deep trouble.

On the day of her review, Lisa walked in with a heavy heart, aware that her career at ZenithCorp was on the line. Her boss dismissed her suspicions about sabotage due to a lack of evidence, and Lisa was ultimately fired. Julia’s resentment had cost Lisa her job, all because of one thoughtless comment. Lisa learned a harsh lesson: words have power, and their consequences can be brutal.