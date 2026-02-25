10 Stories That Show Online Shopping Could Turn Into Pure Chaos

Online shopping is supposed to make life easier. Click, pay, wait, done. But sometimes what shows up at your door is nothing like what you ordered. A ring turns green, a wheelchair fits a doll. These aren’t rare glitches. They happen every day to people who trusted the photos, read the reviews, and clicked “buy now” with confidence.

The stories below tell us about the wildest online shopping disasters. Some will make you laugh. Some will make you cringe. All of them will make you think twice before hitting that checkout button.