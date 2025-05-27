I Refused to Forgive My Husband for Insulting Me, Instead I Took Revenge on Him

My husband and I went on a two-week vacation. One night, we were getting ready for a fancy dinner. I slipped into a tight black dress I hadn’t worn in years. Feeling unsure, I asked, “Do I look okay?” My husband laughed and said, “You’re not twenty anymore. Just wear jeans.” It felt like a slap. But I didn’t change.

At dinner, I purposefully flirted with the waiter—nothing serious. He complimented my dress. I smiled wider than I should have, laughed a little too loudly. My husband noticed. On the walk back, he snapped, “You made a fool of yourself flirting like that.” I turned to him and said, “Now you know how it feels to be embarrassed.”

Later that night, he apologized, but only after I said I might fly home early. Now things feel tense. Like we’ve both crossed lines. Was I immature for how I reacted? What would you do if you felt more appreciated by strangers than your own partner?