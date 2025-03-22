Woman, 60, Loses Ability to Communicate After Eating Seafood With Worms
Eating seafood might seem harmless, but in some cases, it can lead to unexpected health risks. One woman learned this the hard way after consuming crayfish, only to develop a serious illness caused by a little-known parasite called rat lungworm. So, what exactly happened, and how can something so small cause such big problems? Let’s take a closer look.
Let’s see what happened.
According to a report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the 60-year-old woman arrived at the hospital after experiencing a persistent fever for three days, which had spiked to 38°C (100.4°F). Upon admission, she was unable to communicate normally. Prior to this incident, she had been in good health.
Despite normal muscle tone, reflexes, and limb function, doctors noted that the patient had significant neck stiffness. An initial MRI scan revealed multiple white matter lesions in her brain, leading to a preliminary diagnosis of purulent meningitis.
She was prescribed medication to lower her fever and treat the infection, but her condition failed to improve.
Two weeks later, a second MRI—this time with contrast—showed a significant increase in the white matter damage. A blood test revealed an elevated level of eosinophils, a type of white blood cell that often indicates a parasitic infection.
Through conversations with the woman’s family, doctors learned that she had eaten a large portion of leftover crayfish the night before her fever began. This crucial detail led them to conclude that her condition was caused by rat lungworm infection, which is the leading cause of eosinophilic meningitis. The parasite is typically transmitted when humans consume third-stage larvae present in undercooked intermediate hosts like crayfish.
However, this case was unusual, as rat lungworm infections rarely result in isolated white matter lesions in the brain.
Once the diagnosis was confirmed, doctors treated the woman with albendazole, a medication specifically used to combat parasitic worm infections.
Within two weeks of the adjusted treatment, her symptoms significantly improved, and she was able to regain normal function and communication.