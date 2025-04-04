12 Unspoken Flying Rules People Keep Ignoring
As much as we enjoy it, air travel can be an experience full of ups and downs. And one thing that rarely changes is the lack of etiquette of some passengers. It’s no news that we share small, confined spaces with strangers, but the point is that many forget the basics to make the trip more enjoyable for everyone. So get ready to discover those rules that will make you think, “How come nobody ever told them this before!”
1. The armrest is not your personal property.
We know: airplane seats are small, and the fight for personal space is real. But if you’re in an aisle or window seat, why encroach on the armrest of the person in the middle? That small armrest space should be shared fairly.
If you’re sitting by the window, and you’re comfortable in your space, don’t claim all the support for the people who have to occupy the middle seat. Throwing your arms over that armrest without even asking your neighbor if they are comfortable is pretty rude. Don’t turn their suffering into a fight over armrests.
2. The great odyssey of reclining the seat.
“People that lean their airplane seat all the way back” © skishface / Reddit
Is it tempting to recline the seat to stretch out and relax? Sure. But please don’t do it suddenly and uncontrollably. If you have room behind you, great.
But if someone is enjoying their lunch tray, or worse, using the space to work on their laptop, you’d better make sure reclining isn’t causing a mess. A simple “Do you mind if I recline?” can save you from the wrath of the passenger in the back.
3. Headphones: the key to not being hated.
There’s no need for the whole cabin to be listening to your ’90s pop playlist at full volume. Airplanes are shared spaces, and we doubt anyone wants to listen to someone else’s phone conversations (or maybe they do, who knows what you might hear) or that viral TikTok video while they’re trying to relax.
Enter the concept of “headphones” as the ultimate tool for peace and quiet. But if the sound starts to escape them, don’t be surprised if someone gives you a murderous stare from across the aisle.
4. Feet belong on the ground (and with shoes on).
“My seatmate took his shoes and socks off, he proceeded to thoroughly examine the top, bottom, and between his toes.” © Terrible_Usual5895 / Reddit
“The socks and shoes are new and more importantly they don’t smell.” © Unstupid / Reddit
If there’s one thing that’s often ignored, it’s the concept of “feet on the ground.” No matter how much they hurt or how tempting it is to take off your shoes and get comfortable, your feet should not be invading other people’s space.
“On my flight.” © Tenderchicken215 / Reddit
It’s especially annoying when a passenger sits down and decides to make their home on the armrest of the seat in front of them, resting their bare feet on it as if it were an extension of their own couch. Not to mention when the feet start to flood the cabin with an unmistakable aroma. So it’s best to keep them in their seats and, if possible, in their socks.
5. Exiting the plane is not a competition.
“I cannot STAND when people IMMEDIATELY stand up when a plane is waiting to deboard.” © IAmAlexisRogers / X
One thing we all dread after a long flight is getting off the plane, and yes, it’s an awkward moment. But is it really necessary to overtake passengers in the rows closest to the gate?
If your seat is at the back of the plane, don’t start a race to the exit. Not only will you disrupt the flow of people, but everyone else will give you a withering look for it. Respect the order of things, and remember, rushing doesn’t get you off the plane any faster, it just creates more chaos.
6. The battle of the bathroom: be strategic.
“My airplane bathroom had a window in it.” © drewsoulman / Reddit
We know the airplane bathroom is small, but that doesn’t mean you have to fight for it. The key is knowing when it’s time to get up. If the beverage cart is passing by or the seatbelt sign is on, it’s not your time to “take a break.” If you see someone already in the bathroom, don’t pretend it’s yours and shove the door open angrily.
Patience is key. And what if there’s a line? If possible, try not to block the aisle while you wait your turn.
7. Crying babies: It’s not always the parents’ fault.
“A mother hands out more than 200 goodie bags on a flight from Seoul to San Francisco, in case her 4-month-old baby cries during the 10-hour flight (2019).” © bendubberley_ / Reddit
Crying babies are almost inevitable on long flights, but the truth is that parents are already under a level of stress that’s hard to imagine. Instead of making an uncomfortable face or sighing, try to be more understanding. Perhaps a friendly gesture to the child or a relaxed smile to the parents will ease the tension of the moment. And if not, put on your noise-canceling headphones and remember that the baby is probably just as uncomfortable as you are.
8. The flight attendant is not your personal assistant.
The call button on your seat is for emergencies, not for ordering coffee. When you feel comfortable and relaxed, remember that the crew is there to help you, but it is not their job to do everything for you. Instead of bothering them with trivial requests like, “Can you get me something to drink?”, just wait for the cart to come down your aisle. Flight attendants are already busy, and they don’t need more work.
9. Suitcases in the compartments: do not misuse the space.
An overhead compartment is a luxury, and sharing it with others is the rule. Don’t bring your luggage on board if it’s not absolutely necessary. It is very frustrating to see some people fill overhead compartments with huge suitcases, backpacks and winter coats, leaving little room for others. If you’re one of those people who carries half your house in your suitcase, please put everything you can under your seat so you don’t take up more space than necessary.
10. It’s not the living room: keep your legs and elbows under control.
“Look where the center point of my seat is, and then look where my legs and his legs are, respectively.” © cucumberwages / Reddit
Yes, we all know that traveling in economy isn’t the most comfortable, but that doesn’t mean you should turn your seat into an “elbow and legroom.” Stretching out is natural, but invading the space of the passenger next to you is not. If your neighbor has his or her arms pinned to the body and is looking down the aisle in despair, it’s a sign that they are not enjoying your “comfort.”
The same goes for your long hair: if you have a mane that reaches all the way to the front seat, please keep your hair under control. No one wants strands falling in their face as they try to stare at their entertainment screen.
11. Avoid forced chatter.
If your seatmate is clearly focused on something (whether it’s watching a movie, listening to music, or just looking out the window), it’s not the time to start chatting about what you did over the weekend. Unsolicited small talk can be very uncomfortable for many people. If someone is giving you signs that they want to be in their own world, respect their space and try a few short phrases like “Everything okay?” to see if they are willing to chat.
12. Fragrances: less is more.
Perfumes and strong-smelling foods can be a problem in the confined space of an airplane. Imagine someone sitting next to you wearing a perfume so strong it takes your breath away. Or worse, someone decides to open a bag of spicy food during the flight.
The recirculated air in an airplane does not help. Therefore, it is best to avoid using perfume or eating foods with strong odors that may make other passengers uncomfortable.
Sometimes all it takes is a little common sense and empathy to make flying a much more pleasant experience. If we were all aware of these little rules of etiquette, flying would be a lot less stressful for everyone. And don’t miss another article we wrote about the most common mistakes we make as tourists. Because, as you can imagine, sometimes the disaster doesn’t end when you get off the plane!