12 Unspoken Flying Rules People Keep Ignoring

We know: airplane seats are small, and the fight for personal space is real. But if you’re in an aisle or window seat, why encroach on the armrest of the person in the middle? That small armrest space should be shared fairly.

If you’re sitting by the window, and you’re comfortable in your space, don’t claim all the support for the people who have to occupy the middle seat. Throwing your arms over that armrest without even asking your neighbor if they are comfortable is pretty rude. Don’t turn their suffering into a fight over armrests.