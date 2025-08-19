I Refused to Tolerate My Stepdaughter’s Attitude, Now Her Parents Are Against Me
We recently got a letter from one of our readers, and let’s just say, it’s the kind of family drama that could make even the most patient person lose their cool. She’s been trying to be a supportive stepmom, but after one morning, push came to shove, she decided she wasn’t going to be treated like a free Uber anymore. Here’s her story.
The letter.
Hey Bright Side,
So I’m 42, been married to my husband for four years. He’s got a 15-year-old daughter from his first marriage. Most mornings, I drive her to school since her place is on my way to work, and my husband picks her up in the afternoons. That’s been the routine for about a year.
Lately though, she’s been acting like a textbook spoiled teenager. She talks to me and her dad like we’re her personal staff, not people with our own lives. She’ll say things like, “I’ll walk ahead at the mall so people don’t think we came together,” or “Don’t drop me off right in front of school,” or “Don’t kiss me when you pick me up, my friends are watching.” Once, she even told my husband to let her out a block away from a party because, apparently, being seen with parents isn’t good.
I tried to be understanding. I remember being a bit like that when I was her age. But she’s got zero gratitude, rolls her eyes at everything, blows through her allowance like it’s Monopoly money, and acts like I’m beneath her. She doesn’t see me as a stepmom, just some adult she has to tolerate.
On Fridays, she starts school later. A while ago, she told me I had to start picking her up at 8:30 sharp, like I’m her Uber driver on call. I told her I’d try, but I have a job and a life, too.
Last Friday, I got to her place at 8:15 and texted her to let her know I was outside. I figured, no big deal, I’ll just wait. But then I saw her reply: “I’ll be down at 8:30. That’s the time I said.” No “thanks,” no “would you mind waiting?” just a flat-out demand.
I bit my tongue and decided to wait until 8:30. But guess what? 8:30 comes, and still no sign of her. I text again, and she writes back, “Why are you so impatient? You showed up early, that’s your problem.”
That was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I realized I was letting her walk all over me. So I just drove away. Later, my husband calls, furious, because she told him I’d left her stranded and made her late. Then his ex calls, accusing me of being selfish and cruel. I barely had time to breathe before both of them were coming at me.
When I explained my side, my husband told me I had no right to “teach her a lesson” since I’m not her parent. That’s when I told him, “If I don’t get parental rights, I’m not taking on parental duties. I’m not her chauffeur, her maid, or her punching bag.”
Now the whole house is tense, and apparently, I’m the bad guy. But honestly? I feel like I finally stood up for myself. I’m done letting a teenager treat me like I’m just there to serve her. So, was I wrong?
— Emmi
What do we think?
Thanks for sending us your letter and trusting us with such a tricky situation! From what you’ve shared, it’s clear you’ve gone out of your way to make things easier for your stepdaughter, but it sounds like she’s started to see that as something she’s entitled to rather than a kindness. Setting healthy boundaries doesn’t make you cold or unfair; it’s a way to protect your time and energy. You’re not her on-call driver, and showing up early was still you going the extra mile. If she can’t recognize that right now, it’s okay to step back until the dynamic feels more balanced.
That said, it’s worth having a calm conversation with your husband about what you are (and aren’t) comfortable with going forward. This isn’t about punishing anyone; it’s about making sure you’re treated with basic respect and understanding in your own family. If your husband wants you involved, he should also support you in setting those boundaries. And if the tension continues, bringing in a neutral voice like a family counselor could help everyone communicate without letting emotions take over.
Comments
you had every right to leave and go to work. what a snotty attitude. your husband can take her to school and back