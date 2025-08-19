I Refused to Tolerate My Stepdaughter’s Attitude, Now Her Parents Are Against Me

I tried to be understanding. I remember being a bit like that when I was her age. But she’s got zero gratitude, rolls her eyes at everything, blows through her allowance like it’s Monopoly money, and acts like I’m beneath her. She doesn’t see me as a stepmom, just some adult she has to tolerate.

On Fridays, she starts school later. A while ago, she told me I had to start picking her up at 8:30 sharp, like I’m her Uber driver on call. I told her I’d try, but I have a job and a life, too.