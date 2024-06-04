15+ Times People Rolled Their Eyes So Hard, They Literally Saw the Back of Their Skull

Life is packed with moments that make you roll your eyes. Picture those times when someone says something so ridiculous, you can't help but react. Maybe your brother removes all the buttons from the laptop, or you're missing 17 socks from 17 different pairs. These moments are super annoying, but they're just part of the everyday stuff we all go through.

1. "Drying the mop over the fries."

2. “This restaurant covered up the ‘No Tip’ option with a sticker to force tipping.”

3. “My senior yearbook has an awful AI generated cover.”

4. “This pub has a camera overlooking the urinals.”

5. “My little brother removed all the buttons from the laptop.”

6. “Finally had time after a week of working two jobs to cook a nice hot meal for myself. Jar explodes at the bottom putting glass in my food and sauce everywhere.”

7. “Man refuses to place child on seat in theater.”

"We even suggested politely that he could move to the row behind us, which was the last seat in the auditorium and was empty. The child could stand there if she wanted to and not block anyone's view. He refused." © rrHtown / Reddit

8. “Just opened these looking forward to a cookie.”

9. “Neither are electric vehicles.”

10. “I was sitting under a tree and a bird did this on my laptop.”

11. “I told my brother that he could take a slice of my pizza, and so he did.”

12. “The way my wife opens the bread.”

13. “My braids are two different lengths any way I do them.”

14. “Wondering why my plants haven’t been doing so well.”

15. “Hate finding stuff like this when pulling product.”

16. “How is it that I am missing 17 socks from 17 different pairs?”

17. "Fiancée asked me to pick out her black dress. Apparently none of these are it."

18. "Brought my sister 2 rolls of toilet paper and this is what was left after one bathroom use."