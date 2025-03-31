I Accused My Boyfriend of Being Irresponsible With Money—Now I Owe Him an Apology

The only person who knew about that envelope was my boyfriend.

When I told him it was missing, he didn’t seem very worried. He just said something like, “Are you sure you put it there?” and told me to check again. He didn't seem concerned. Just brushing it off. That’s when I really started to feel suspicious.

So I did something I never thought I’d need to do—I checked our home security footage. We have cameras around the entrances, and I needed to know if maybe someone had broken in. But there was nothing. For the entire last week, the only two people who had been in the house were me and him.

I felt sick.

I confronted him again. I asked him point-blank if he took the money. He looked offended and said no, but we ended up getting into a huge argument. I brought up how unreliable he’d been with money, how he still hadn’t paid me back, and how shady he’d been acting lately. I told him I couldn’t trust him anymore.

So I broke up with him.