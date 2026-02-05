I Showed Up in Slippers to a $6M Client Meeting—And My Office Hasn’t Been the Same Since

Hello Bright Side,

Okay, this is weird and I’m still processing it, so bear with me. My office has a very strict heel-only policy for women. Like, written, enforced, side-eyes-if-you-don’t-follow-it strict. I complied at first.

But within a few months my feet were absolutely wrecked. Chronic pain, numb toes, the whole nightmare. Went to my doctor and she straight up warned me about potential permanent damage if I kept it up. That scared me.