I Showed Up in Slippers to a $6M Client Meeting—And My Office Hasn’t Been the Same Since
In many workplaces, strict dress codes clash with employee wellbeing, confidence, and productivity. Situations like these reveal how office culture, outdated policies, and silent pressure can impact performance, and how small moments can unexpectedly reshape professional norms.
Letter from Victoria:
Hello Bright Side,
Okay, this is weird and I’m still processing it, so bear with me. My office has a very strict heel-only policy for women. Like, written, enforced, side-eyes-if-you-don’t-follow-it strict. I complied at first.
But within a few months my feet were absolutely wrecked. Chronic pain, numb toes, the whole nightmare. Went to my doctor and she straight up warned me about potential permanent damage if I kept it up. That scared me.
So I started wearing heels to walk around, but I’d switch into slippers once I got to my desk. Not even the cute ones, full grandma energy. A few coworkers definitely noticed. Some joked, some rolled their eyes, a couple straight-up mocked me. I kept my head down and did my work.
Fast forward to last Monday. Huge meeting. Like $6M client huge. I was running late, stressed, brain on fire and I completely forgot to switch back into heels. I walked into the conference room in my slippers.
I saw my boss clock it immediately. Furious stare. I already knew I was toast. The meeting went fine (I think?), but afterward he called me into his office. I was fully prepared to be fired.
Instead, he pulled out a printed note from the client. Apparently the client specifically mentioned me. They wrote something like: “Your employee in comfortable shoes was the most confident person in the room. That confidence is why we signed.”
My boss just looked at me, smiled, and went, “HR is rewriting the dress code because of you.”
I thought he was joking. He was not. This Monday morning, company-wide email: heels are now optional.
The same coworkers who mocked me? Yeah. They now all have slippers tucked under their desks. I feel relieved, validated, and also weirdly guilty? Like I didn’t mean to start a revolution, I just didn’t want lifelong foot problems.
So, I think I did good, for breaking the rules in the first place, even if it worked out? Or was I justified the whole time? What would you have done?
Best,
Victoria
Thank you so much for sharing your story with us, Victoria, it honestly resonated with more people than you probably realize.
- Don’t minimize your win just because it helps others — You might feel like, “Well, everyone benefits, so it’s not really my thing.” Nope. This is a win with your fingerprints all over it. It’s okay to privately acknowledge that you changed something meaningful.
You don’t have to brag, but don’t shrink it, either. Write it down somewhere if you need to, future you will forget how big this felt.
- This proves confidence isn’t about optics, it’s about bandwidth — You weren’t more confident despite the slippers, you were confident because you weren’t in pain and distracted. That’s huge.
Apply this elsewhere: what’s quietly draining your energy that you’ve normalized? Fixing those things might unlock way more presence than any surface-level “professionalism” tweak.
- You’re allowed to feel proud and unsettled at the same time — Relief, validation, guilt, disbelief, all of that can coexist. Don’t rush yourself into a clean emotional takeaway. Sit with it for a bit.
Big moments often feel anticlimactic or confusing afterward, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t real or earned.
Stories like this highlight how empathy, flexibility, and real-world results can lead to healthier workplaces and stronger teams. Sometimes, positive change starts quietly, and ends up benefiting everyone.
