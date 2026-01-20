Brightside, OP basically just quit. Boss is firing them as soon as they can.
Its not your job OP, and its fine to stick to that and refuse, but what you said, no matter how true it may be, is one way ticket to unemployement and definitely means no references from this job
I Tried to Be a Team Player, My Boss Decided That Meant Free Labor
Many professionals face situations where they’re asked to take on tasks outside their job description, often without extra pay or recognition. Setting boundaries, managing boss expectations, and reducing workplace stress are key to staying sane and protecting one’s career.
Nana’s letter:
Hey, Bright Side,
So, a bit of context: I’m primarily a writer, but I do have some design skills on the side. Nothing crazy or professional-level, but enough to help out when needed.
About two weeks ago, our designer quit out of the blue. My boss had this super urgent presentation coming up, and being the “team player,” I offered to help him put it together. No big deal, right? Well, apparently it was a huge deal, because now he seems to think I should design everything.
Like, not “helping occasionally,” but literally being the default designer for the whole company. I tried to be clear: I’m not a designer full-time.
I told him straight up, “You need to hire someone.” And this is where it got ugly. He laughed and said, “Why pay when you’re free?” I lost it.
I looked him dead in the eye and said, “Why become a boss when you’re too incompetent to do the work yourself and too cheap to hire someone who can?” The moment it left my mouth, his face went bright red. The office went quiet.
I’m not proud of how I phrased it, but honestly, I’ve been feeling super frustrated and exploited. Now I’m worried I may have burned a bridge, but at the same time... part of me feels like maybe it was about time someone said it.
So Bright Side, should I have just sucked it up, or did I actually set some boundaries in the only way that would get through to him?
Best,
Nana <3
Thank you so much for sharing your story with us, Nana!
- Know your limits — Look, just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should be doing it all the time. If your boss tries to dump extra work on you, take a second and think, “Is this my job, or am I just free labor?” Knowing where your boundaries are isn’t selfish; it’s survival. Write down what you actually want to handle and stick to it, even if it makes your boss grumble.
- Don’t let guilt hijack you — Boss guilt trips are a thing, and they work because, well, they sound kinda reasonable. But remember, you aren’t doing anything wrong by insisting you’re not their full-time designer. Feeling guilty doesn’t mean you should cave.
- Learn to turn awkward into leverage — That red-faced moment with your boss? Gold. It’s awkward, sure, but it also establishes that you won’t be walked over. Use those moments to politely but firmly reinforce your boundaries. People respect clarity more than they admit.
By setting clear boundaries and communicating needs effectively, professionals can regain control over their workload and reduce stress. Approaching these challenges with confidence helps turn difficult situations into opportunities for growth and stronger workplace relationships.
Read next: “I Refuse to Let My Boss Control Every Minute While He Disappears for Hours”
Comments
Brightside, OP basically just quit. Boss is firing them as soon as they can.