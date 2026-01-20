I Tried to Be a Team Player, My Boss Decided That Meant Free Labor

Hey, Bright Side,

So, a bit of context: I’m primarily a writer, but I do have some design skills on the side. Nothing crazy or professional-level, but enough to help out when needed.

About two weeks ago, our designer quit out of the blue. My boss had this super urgent presentation coming up, and being the “team player,” I offered to help him put it together. No big deal, right? Well, apparently it was a huge deal, because now he seems to think I should design everything.