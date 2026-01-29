I Refuse to Train the Replacement Who’s Paid $30K More

Hi Bright Side,

I’d been the Office Coordinator for three years, handling everything from payroll to vendor contracts. When a Director position opened up, I applied immediately. But on Monday, my boss introduced “Mark.” “He’s the new Director,” he said. “I need you to train him on how we run things.”

While setting up Mark’s computer, I saw his offer letter. I was making $50,000. Mark was starting at $80,000. He didn’t even know how to open our billing software, yet he was making $30,000 more than me to be my boss. When he asked me to finish his first report for him, I snapped. “If you’re worth $80k, you don’t need my help,” I said, handing in my keys and walking out.

I expected to be blocked and forgotten. But the next morning, my phone rang. It was the Head of HR. She sounded panicked. “The board meeting was a disaster. Mark couldn’t answer a single question, and we realized nobody else knows how to manage the payroll system.”

Then came the offer I never saw coming: “If you come back today, we’ll pay you a $30,000 ’consulting bonus’ MORE to stay for just three more months while we look for Mark’s replacement.” They were offering me his exact salary just to keep the lights on. I agreed—but only on the condition that I got my own office.

Is it a good solution?