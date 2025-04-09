I Billed My Stepkids for a Sleepover — Because Surprise Visits Aren’t Free

So, I calmly told the kids that since their mom had full custody, she was responsible for them—not me—and if she wanted to drop them off unexpectedly, the least she could do was give notice. Their chaos and attempts to sabotage our home weren’t my problem.



The kids called their mom, and within minutes she was full meltdown mode—then showed up 30 minutes later, storming in to drag them out with dramatic flair. I was left standing there, feeling relieved, confused, and maybe just a little bit guilty.

So here’s my question: Can peace with my husband’s ex and his kids actually happen—or should I just accept the chaos and start budgeting for therapy and noise-canceling headphones? I’m all ears for advice.