My Wife Treats Me Like a Joke in Public, and I Can’t Pretend It Doesn’t Hurt

One person wrote, “I think your wife might need a doctor or some therapy. What you’ve written sounds like she is having a disconnect from reality. Get professional help.”

Another user added, “Agreed. It could be as serious as a physical issue, or means of coping with something that she did, either a concern with the cost of the wedding, or it could be postpartum to the wedding.

Obviously this is a serious issue if she’s completely denying it, but there are lots of women who spend so much time of their life planning ‘the perfect wedding’ that when it’s over, there’s sometime anxiety and depression akin to what some athletes get when winning gold in the Olympics. It’s over. That’s it. You do it once, and it’s not happening again.

Her approach to just simply denying it ever happened is odd, and there could be underlying issues to why, but it seems like she might be upset that the wedding and celebration is all over, and they’re still paying for it. Either that, or she cheated and has completely snapped and prefers to rather believe that she cheated on her boyfriend rather than her husband.”

One more person advised, “You need to sit down with her seriously and make sure she’s okay. This does sound like she could be having a break-down and needs some help.”

Someone shared, “This is the exact way my friend’s mom was acting. Then they took her to the doctors eventually when it got really bad and found out she had a tumor pressing on some part of her brain.

It was like she was transported 20 years into the past, but only in her head. She would start acting shy around her husband because she didn’t know if he had a crush on her or not (They’ve been married for 15 years).”