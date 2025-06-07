I Refuse to Babysit for My Sister After the Shocking Act She Did

Kim shared, "I was overwhelmed with a strange blend of emotions—confusion, hurt, and something I couldn’t quite name. Nothing seemed stolen; the cash and cards in my wallet were untouched. So why had my sister hidden it? And why was the photo missing?

For days, I couldn’t shake the uneasy feeling that something deeper was going on. I tried to dismiss it as overthinking, but the doubt lingered.

Then, just last week, I happened to see a message pop up on my sister’s phone. It was from Larry, my ex-husband. At first, I thought it must’ve been a mistake. But as I read through their conversation, it became painfully clear this wasn’t innocent. The tone, the familiarity, the way they spoke to each other—it was obvious. They were more than just friends. She was also the one to suggest that Larry reach out to me for the ’thrill’.

My heart sank. My own sister, the person I’d supported endlessly, especially through babysitting her kids, had been secretly involved with the man I was trying to heal from. She knew the pain I carried over my marriage ending. She knew how much I’d struggled to find closure, and how fragile that progress had been when Larry and I cautiously started talking again. She knew—and yet, this is what she chose to do behind my back.

Looking back, the missing photo suddenly made sense. It wasn’t just a misplaced keepsake. It was a clue—one that revealed a betrayal I never imagined would come from someone so close to me.

Since discovering the truth, I’ve pulled back. I’ve declined to watch her kids several times. The pain is too raw, and I honestly don’t know what I would say to her right now. I feel like I’m standing in the rubble of two relationships—one with my ex, and one with my sister.

I want to move forward, but I’m torn between wanting to forgive and not knowing if I ever can. I never thought I’d be in a position like this, questioning the loyalty of someone I’ve always tried to support. What should I do?"