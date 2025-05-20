My MIL Tried to Break Us Up and Her Reason Got Me Furious
Dealing with in-laws can be a hurdle that a person in a relationship has to be prepared for. Some are lucky enough to be with loving and caring in-laws, and some, unfortunately, have to deal with the opposite. Claire categorizes herself in the latter after she found out the intentions of her mother-in-law.
This is her story.
I have been married for 4 years now, and last year my husband, Daniel, got into an accident. It was a traumatic experience for both of us, and thankfully, he’s recovering. The incident left him with rehabilitation therapy, and it also caused my mother-in-law, Cynthia, to live with us ever since.
After 6 months of that incident, Daniel’s doctor and therapist gave an okay signal for intimate stuff, but we decided to take his healing seriously and refrain from any of those until both of us are comfortable enough. Another factor in this decision is that it would feel awkward when MIL’s around.
She had been a big presence in our house since she moved in with us. She’s fussy about Daniel’s well-being, super fussy that even my husband gets uncomfortable. She would sometimes knock on our door at night for trivial things, has been snooping around and going through my stuff.
The first time I noticed this side of her was exactly at the time I gave her the keys to our rooms because she insisted on cleaning up. She needs to do something to get rid of boredom, according to her. She rearranged my personal stuff differently when I told her that she didn’t have to go through my things when cleaning our room. I thought that she could just clean her son’s stuff instead of mine.
I rearranged it back to what it was before, and the next day, she did it again. I talked to her about it and emphasized again that she doesn’t need to go through my things because I like to arrange them myself.
Then, one evening, I left a strand of my hair across my jewelry box, perfectly balanced and barely visible. The next morning, it was gone. She had been inside and was going through my stuff again. I raised this concern with my husband, and he told me that he will talk to his mother.
I felt relieved when Daniel assured me, a few days had passed and there was no sign of snooping or going through my stuff. There’s no sign of her going into our room at all.
All was well until one day when she got home from work.
But then, I was caught off guard when he rushed at me, saying that he had found a positive pregnancy test in our room’s trash can.
“Are you cheating on me?! I don’t want to jump to a conclusion, but my mind kept going to the worst possibility, Claire,” instead of a kiss, that’s his welcome with the pregnancy test in his hand. I was taken aback by his statement.
“I have no idea what you’re talking about, I would never!” I replied, and he looked so frustrated about it. Then, he sarcastically said that he found it an hour before I got home.
“Where’s mother?” I asked.
“She left after lunch to visit Dad,” he replied.
I took out my phone and went to the camera app I installed in a case like this. I do trust my husband that he told her, but not his mother anymore. I looked through it and saw that around lunchtime, she snuck into our room and put that pregnancy test in our trash can.
I apologized for the secret camera and explained my side. My husband was speechless about it, he could not believe his mother did that. He also apologized for jumping to conclusions. I told him that I fully understand why he reacted like that, because I would do the same.
When Cynthia came home, she was obviously confused about the pleasant atmosphere around us when she found us watching a movie in our living room. She just awkwardly greeted us and went straight to her room to change.
At dinner, my husband opened up about starting a family with me, and I was surprised; my MIL was shocked.
“So, Mom, why did you pull something like that? Whose test was that?” he straightforwardly asked. Cynthia pretended to be clueless about it first, but the disappointed look on my husband’s face pressured her into talking about her intentions.
Cynthia’s answer was the last straw.
“It was your ex’s test. I was able to get that from her because we’re that close, and I like that girl for you! While your wife... she doesn’t deserve you.
She’s high maintenance, who only cares about her looks, and I find that insensitive, especially after your accident! She’s been spending on beauty products instead of your medicine!” she said. Daniel was about to say something, but due to emotions, I blurted.
“How dare you undermine my sacrifices for your son! I worked two jobs during the first months when he badly needed treatment. I dedicated all my time working and taking care of him, while all you do is demand and nag about my faults.
That’s why you’re going through my stuff, you’re looking for faults again, and now you’re trying to break us up with a false pregnancy test. From his ex at that! What did I do for you to hate me this much, when all I did was love Daniel with all my heart?!” I burst out in tears, all those feelings that I had bottled up were released all at once.
My husband told his mom to leave the house immediately, and they’ll talk about this with his Dad. He hugged me tightly as I poured all my tears, ugly crying, into his arms. Cynthia’s explanation was shallow and nonsense, it was just pure hate. She kept this resentment to torture my heart at this moment.
“I’m so grateful to have you as my wife, and I was serious about starting a family with you. I’ll deal with my mom, and I’ll make sure she won’t bother you anymore. I don’t want to see you hurting, love,” he said while wiping my tears.
Once I calmed down, we talked about everything that we have been feeling ever since the accident and our future plans. He assured me about everything, and we plan on seeking professional help in regard to our feelings and the strain that happened with my in-laws.
We’re now making baby steps to better our marriage and individual concerns, hoping for a pleasant future where both of us are smiling with our baby.
