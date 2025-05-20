My MIL Tried to Break Us Up and Her Reason Got Me Furious

The first time I noticed this side of her was exactly at the time I gave her the keys to our rooms because she insisted on cleaning up. She needs to do something to get rid of boredom, according to her. She rearranged my personal stuff differently when I told her that she didn’t have to go through my things when cleaning our room. I thought that she could just clean her son’s stuff instead of mine.

I rearranged it back to what it was before, and the next day, she did it again. I talked to her about it and emphasized again that she doesn’t need to go through my things because I like to arrange them myself.

Then, one evening, I left a strand of my hair across my jewelry box, perfectly balanced and barely visible. The next morning, it was gone. She had been inside and was going through my stuff again. I raised this concern with my husband, and he told me that he will talk to his mother.

I felt relieved when Daniel assured me, a few days had passed and there was no sign of snooping or going through my stuff. There’s no sign of her going into our room at all.