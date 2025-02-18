“Those Two Aged Like 20 Years,” Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Return to the Public After Months
Blake Lively is back—and she did it in style. After months away from the spotlight, the actress made a dazzling return at SNL’s 50th Anniversary Special in New York, arm-in-arm with husband Ryan Reynolds for their first joint appearance in ages. But while the power couple always turns heads, all eyes were locked on one detail.
Stepping onto the red carpet at Saturday Night Live 50: The Anniversary Special, the actress shimmered, with her signature blonde waves cascading effortlessly. Despite reports of feeling “nervous” about her return to the spotlight, Lively radiated confidence, marking a stunning comeback after a brief hiatus.
For the rare night out, she and Ryan Reynolds swapped parenting duties for mingling with Hollywood royalty—rubbing elbows with legends like Paul McCartney, Cher, Tom Hanks, and Robert De Niro. A glamorous return, a star-studded guest list, and a look that stole the show.
The 37-year-old actress dazzled in a silver gown with a plunging neckline, shimmering metallic floral appliqués, and matching Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, proving she hasn’t lost her effortless glam.
By her side, Ryan Reynolds, 48, was the picture of polished charm in a midnight navy Thom Sweeney tuxedo, subtly accented with a floral lapel pin. The couple, all smiles, exuded effortless elegance, turning their rare date night into a full-fledged style moment.
While Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made a dazzling return to the red carpet, some fans couldn’t help but notice something off about their appearances. Social media was quick to react, with a mix of admiration and brutal honesty.
Many praised Blake’s look, commenting, "She looks great!" and "I like her dress." But when it came to Ryan, the reactions were far less forgiving. "Why does he look terrified?" one user asked, while another bluntly stated, "Why does Ryan look stressed? He looked aged." One particularly harsh comment read, "Ryan looks like a decade smacked him in the face."
Others pointed out that the couple’s expressions seemed strained, with one person writing, "Look at his expression." Another joked, "Those two aged like 20 years 😂😂." And perhaps the most unsettling observation? "Hey, they look so…worried smiling."
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds never fail to make waves whenever they hit the red carpet, and this time was no exception.