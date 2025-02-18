“Those Two Aged Like 20 Years,” Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Return to the Public After Months

Stepping onto the red carpet at Saturday Night Live 50: The Anniversary Special, the actress shimmered, with her signature blonde waves cascading effortlessly. Despite reports of feeling “nervous” about her return to the spotlight, Lively radiated confidence, marking a stunning comeback after a brief hiatus.

For the rare night out, she and Ryan Reynolds swapped parenting duties for mingling with Hollywood royalty—rubbing elbows with legends like Paul McCartney, Cher, Tom Hanks, and Robert De Niro. A glamorous return, a star-studded guest list, and a look that stole the show.