Blake Lively Shines on the Red Carpet, Yet Everyone is Noticing the Same Thing

Blake Lively never misses the red carpet, always impressing people with her fashion choices. Recently, she rocked a bold red catsuit, a fun tribute to her husband Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool costume. While the look wowed many, it also stirred up some mixed opinions and got people talking.

At the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, Blake Lively turned heads by channeling her husband Ryan Reynolds’ iconic Deadpool suit. But this time, the skintight look was more about high fashion than superhero vibes. Lively’s stunning red catsuit, designed by Atelier Versace, was a nod to the label’s fall 2024 collection. With its off-the-shoulder cut, red latex-like material, and intricately embroidered bodice, it showcased Lively’s signature red carpet style, reminiscent of her many Met Gala looks.

The actress was joined by her friend and model Gigi Hadid, who turned heads alongside her on the red (and yellow) carpet for the Deadpool & Wolverine event. The duo cleverly matched their outfits to the film’s iconic characters, with Lively stunning in a deep red catsuit and Hadid opting for a playful yellow Miu Miu ensemble—a subtle nod to Wolverine. The two posed for plenty of photos with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, making it a red carpet moment to remember.

And just hours after Lively arrived arm-in-arm with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in a striking blue ruched Balmain minidress from the Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The dress, adorned with red enamel roses, was paired perfectly with red pumps. She completed her look with a matching red bow in her sweeping, high ponytail, a bold red lip, and red nails.

Blake Lively’s red carpet looks always spark a buzz, and this time was no different. While many fans were all about her outfits, showering her with praise like “Icon” and “Girl, you SLAYED that fit!!!,” others felt her choices weren’t quite right for her age.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

As usual, Lively’s fashion choices have sparked widespread discussion. One commenter wrote, “These are some of the ugliest outfits I’ve ever seen, lol,” expressing displeasure with the star’s outfit. “Not really liking the outfit choices”, another person noted. “Sorry but looks bad”, a user commented. Most comments were pretty positive, with a lot of people loving the tribute Blake made to her husband for his upcoming film premiere. It was a sweet reminder of the love and support she’s always showing him.