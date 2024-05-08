Why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Weren’t at 2024 Met Gala

The 2024 Met Gala is a wrap, but let’s be real, it was missing some major players this time around. Like, where was Blake Lively, the ultimate Met Gala royalty? She and Ryan Reynolds ghosted the event for the second year straight, and fans are totally bummed about it.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds ended up skipping their second Met Gala in a row. Instead of hitting the town for the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" themed bash, Blake and Ryan opted for a cozy night in with their four kiddos. Family time over fancy parties—it's hard to argue with that! Lively sparked hope she could attend the Met Gala when she went to a Tiffany & Co. event in New York last week. Ultimately, she let that be her big fashion moment for early May.

Blake Lively has quite the Met Gala history, even poking fun at herself for perfectly coordinating with the carpet in previous years. Her last Met Gala appearance was in 2022, where she not only attended, but also co-chaired the event. Embracing the "Gilded Glamour" theme, she stunned in an Atelier Versace gown paired with her signature Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a tiara. What sets Lively apart is that she styles herself, even for major events like the Met Gala. She explained that she enjoys the creativity and control it offers.

Fans were eagerly anticipating Blake Lively's return to the 2024 Met Gala, hoping for her signature style and charisma to grace the event once again. However, when she didn't make an appearance, disappointment swept through social media. "Blake Lively, where are you?" one fan questioned, echoing the sentiments of many who were eagerly awaiting her presence. Another fan expressed their disappointment, saying, "pretending to not care Blake Lively isn't there to save the night #MetGala." It's clear that Lively's absence left a noticeable void for many attendees and followers of the event, underscoring her significant impact and presence at the Met Gala over the years.

