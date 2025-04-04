"Never Kiss Someone's Baby!" Mom Urgently Warns People While Doctors Are Fighting to Save Her Baby's Eye

In January of this year, the family traveled to South Africa for a consultation with a pediatric ophthalmologist. The child underwent the first of three surgeries in an attempt to save his eye. The second surgery will involve harvesting nerves from the child’s leg to implant them into the eye, with the hope that this procedure will restore some function.

If the nerve implantation is successful, the child may eventually qualify for a cornea transplant, provided a suitable donor is found. However, the mother admits, “Whether any vision can ever be restored is unknown at this stage, but we have made peace with the fact that he could very well be (permanently) blind in his left eye.”

At present, the toddler’s eyelids are closed to protect the eye. The mother admits that this is an incredibly painful experience for her child, who must endure the discomfort and emotional trauma associated with the surgeries and their aftermath. Her post ends with the warning, “The moral of the story—don’t let anyone kiss your baby. Such a silly virus caused so much trauma and damage, it’s just not worth it!”